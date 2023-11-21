Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Sanity check - leaving Skinny for One
#310777 21-Nov-2023 11:59
I’m currently a happy Skinny customer, $40 for 28 days of unlimited data. I have a great 020 number that I must keep. 5gb of max speed data is fine.
I also have a work phone, that is lightly used, and has a 2degrees SIM.

I’d like to combine the two into my iPhone 13, but work can’t (won’t) migrate my SIM to eSIM, and Skinny don’t support eSIM.

So my plan is to migrate my personal service to One, onto their base pay monthly unlimited data (5gb max speed) and also use my work SIM card. I can keep my personal 020 number.

The downsides are that it’s slightly more expensive, $45/month vs $40/28 days and I don’t get One service at my house. Yep. But with wifi calling, that’s ok. SMS messages won’t come, I guess, but they are very rare. Accepting this, is there anything glaringly wrong with my plan?

I don’t really want to move to One, but they are the only eSIM supporting carrier that has an endless data plan like Skinny. I never make any international calls or texts.

Cheers,
Joseph

lxsw20
  #3162008 21-Nov-2023 12:17
How much data do you get on your work sim? I have a similar setup but work give us quite a lot of data so I just have my personal sim on the $10 2degrees plan.

 
 
 
 

  #3162009 21-Nov-2023 12:20
lxsw20: How much data do you get on your work sim? I have a similar setup but work give us quite a lot of data so I just have my personal sim on the $10 2degrees plan.


Yep good point, I don’t actually know. My work phone is a dumb phone used almost exclusively for voice calls and a few SMS. It’s very lightly used, when I’m on call etc

  #3162010 21-Nov-2023 12:22
MaxineN:

 

 

 

We do SMS over VoWiFi/WiFi calling.




  #3162012 21-Nov-2023 12:22
MaxineN:

Hi Joseph.


 


We do SMS over VoWiFi/WiFi calling.



Oh excellent, thank you. Good to know.

  #3162018 21-Nov-2023 12:33
josephhinvest:

 

I don’t get One service at my house. Yep. But with wifi calling, that’s ok. SMS messages won’t come, I guess, but they are very rare. 

 

Might be worth grabbing a $2/$5 sim from somewhere and just checking, was surprised by the fact that a tower went up in the last year or so (one of the Rural 4G towers), Vodafone back in the day was meant to be putting one up in a similar location 10 years or so ago.

 

But yeah, I did similar with porting to One on eSIM and the service is as good as I hoped for. As Maxine said SMS does come through over WiFi on One (you're probably used to it not working on Spark/Skinny because they haven't added the feature to their WiFi Calling package yet as I understand it).

  #3162021 21-Nov-2023 12:37
Thanks for this. Yep cellular service isn’t great on any network at my house, but wifi calling has been perfect, and I have nice fast wifi so I don’t actually mind. And as I have now learned about sms too, seems like I may actually get better service overall by changing. Cheers.

