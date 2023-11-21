I’m currently a happy Skinny customer, $40 for 28 days of unlimited data. I have a great 020 number that I must keep. 5gb of max speed data is fine.

I also have a work phone, that is lightly used, and has a 2degrees SIM.



I’d like to combine the two into my iPhone 13, but work can’t (won’t) migrate my SIM to eSIM, and Skinny don’t support eSIM.



So my plan is to migrate my personal service to One, onto their base pay monthly unlimited data (5gb max speed) and also use my work SIM card. I can keep my personal 020 number.



The downsides are that it’s slightly more expensive, $45/month vs $40/28 days and I don’t get One service at my house. Yep. But with wifi calling, that’s ok. SMS messages won’t come, I guess, but they are very rare. Accepting this, is there anything glaringly wrong with my plan?



I don’t really want to move to One, but they are the only eSIM supporting carrier that has an endless data plan like Skinny. I never make any international calls or texts.



Cheers,

Joseph