Short term data plans for my visiting inlaws
David321

#311060 11-Dec-2023 10:22
Hi all,

 

 

 

My wife has her parents visiting NZ for 5 months and we would like to get them access to mobile data while they are here, can anyone recommend some good and cheap plans which consist mainly of generous data and less minutes? (they won't be making many calls while here).

 

I have considered adding them to my wife and I's plan but there would not be enough data for all of us, and if I switch plans to get more data I would not be able to revert back to the plan I am on now as its not available anymore and it is much better value than the current plans available.

 

 

 

Thanks!




_David_

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
  #3170574 11-Dec-2023 10:36
It depends on how much data they will need. Have a look at 2degrees prepaid plans.

 

The good thing is, any unused data carries over to the next month.

 

 

 

 




trig42
  #3170592 11-Dec-2023 12:10
And, with 2 Degrees at the moment, if they sign up to the $19 or $30 plan, they get an initial 7.5GB of rollover data added.

 

 

 

Skinny, similar deals - $17 (for 4 weeks), 1.5GB data rollover, free data on weekends for summer. $27 for 3GB.

 

Skinny are offering 8GB of free data if you bring a number to them (so, buy a Spark, 2D, OneNZ SIM, activate it and port it).

David321

  #3170596 11-Dec-2023 12:17
Looks like prepay is the way to go, The Warehouse Mobile seem to have some good plans, any reviews on their quality/reliability? 




_David_



eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
  #3170623 11-Dec-2023 13:14
trig42:

 

And, with 2 Degrees at the moment, if they sign up to the $19 or $30 plan, they get an initial 7.5GB of rollover data added.

 

 

… except there is a condition attached to this which may not work for the OP:

 

“**Free Carryover Data: Customers will need to bring their existing number over to 2degrees to be eligible for the free one off allocation of Carryover data. T&Cs apply.”




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

KrazyKid
  #3170633 11-Dec-2023 13:35
Warehouse mobile uses 2 degrees network from memory.

 

Mighty ape seems to have a new plans depending on what you use - $50 per month Unlimited data Medium speeds.

 

Kogan also offer good prices for smaller plans ($5 for first month (15G) then $15 for 1.5G per month) and up from there

 

Both of these use the Vodafone network.

 

 

snj

snj
  #3170635 11-Dec-2023 13:38
David321:

 

Looks like prepay is the way to go, The Warehouse Mobile seem to have some good plans, any reviews on their quality/reliability? 

 

 

Downside to Warehouse Mobile is no WiFi Calling, otherwise they use 2degrees network (so 2degrees quality/reliability applies), so it's only a potential issue if they'll be staying somewhere with unreliable 2degrees coverage.

