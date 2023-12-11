Hi all,

My wife has her parents visiting NZ for 5 months and we would like to get them access to mobile data while they are here, can anyone recommend some good and cheap plans which consist mainly of generous data and less minutes? (they won't be making many calls while here).

I have considered adding them to my wife and I's plan but there would not be enough data for all of us, and if I switch plans to get more data I would not be able to revert back to the plan I am on now as its not available anymore and it is much better value than the current plans available.

Thanks!