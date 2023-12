after using 2 degrees for a few months now ( fonterra customers had a good deal with them ) I just keep getting mis calls or drop calls ,internet slow to work ,unfortunately I will have to leave them even thou iam only 10m drive from hamilton ive used one nz in the pass that's just as bad as 2 degrees

I have come skinny 50% more reliable , which uses spark network

spark network :

skinny

One NZ network :

rocket

mighty ape

my republic?

question is any other carries on the spark network ?

thanks