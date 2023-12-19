Morning all



Looking to see what the options are in NZ for prepay or non-fixed term plans for lpwan.



We’re playing with low cost sensors based on remote farm sites (within OneNZ coverage according their maps) to measure steam flow. Trying to keep them low cost because they have a habit of getting washed away with the logged data!



We’ve used 4G gateways on sites with a network of sensors, but are exploring a single sensor standalone option.



The idea is to make them prepay so the farm owner can buy them outright with all connectivity passed along to them.



Anyone got a good summary of available options? NZ or global companies acceptable as long as they allow end user access to configuration.



Thanks for any info you can provide.