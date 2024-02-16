jackyleunght2002

Hello
Is the sms 300 still working from other network
When i used 300 on one nz network. it is able to report back
But on the other network, 2degrees, when I send SMS 300, it doesn't report back.
See this thread, including this post by @SaltyNZ: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=81&topicid=309249&page_no=1#3137726
It basically isn't a thing these days.
