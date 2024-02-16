Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
is the sms 300 still working from other network?
jackyleunght2002

#311812 16-Feb-2024 13:50
Hello

 

Is the sms 300 still working from other network

 

 

 

When i used 300 on one nz network. it is able to report back

 

But on the other network, 2degrees, when I send SMS 300, it doesn't report back. 

 

 

 

Jacky

michaelmurfy
meow
  #3196322 16-Feb-2024 14:24
See this thread, including this post by @SaltyNZ: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=81&topicid=309249&page_no=1#3137726

 

It basically isn't a thing these days.




Michael Murphy
jackyleunght2002

  #3196324 16-Feb-2024 14:28
Thanks for the update

Jacky

