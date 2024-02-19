

Hello Geek Zone Community,



So I'm new to NZ and I've had a problem with Mighty Mobile. (Seemed too good to be true with so much data!)



So I got the SIM activated it and signed up. Then I went through the process to Port-in my old number, which it said was successful. I used that number, gave it to friends and folks, including for a GP's appointment. Turns out the next day (an Gwnt told me) the Port-in was unsuccessful! However I wasn't given any notice of this by them (till I chatted with their services about a week ago :/)



Can someone help me out by screenshot-ing a 'Successful Port-in' Mighty Mobile screen? they are asking for this to make a complaint, but as I didn't see there was any issue at the time I didn't screenshot it!



Thanks for your help!