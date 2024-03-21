Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsNew Zealand Mobile and WirelessKogan SMS short code send/reply works now?
ewblen

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


#312151 21-Mar-2024 10:12
I thought that Kogan didn't support sending or replying to 4 digit short codes e.g. appointment confirmations, or RNZ.  Looking back, I see that appointment reminders from one place come through on a different short code every time..

 

However, I tried again recently and was able to send them. 

 

Successful numbers:

 

2101 : Radio NZ SMS 

 

Let us know in the replies about numbers that work or don't work for you...

 

 

 

Here are a couple of other posts that touch on this topic:

 

  • https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=42&topicid=311250
  • https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=42&topicid=310702

backfiah
214 posts

Master Geek


  #3209046 21-Mar-2024 10:20
Woo! I've finally managed to unsubscribe from Spotlight's sale txts. 

 

2004: Spotlight SMS

 
 
 
 

Blurtie
434 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3209051 21-Mar-2024 10:35
Nice! Just tried the following:

 

 

 

4007 - Tony's Tyres

 

8013 - My food bag

 

 

 

Tried 8520 - Domino's, but yet to receive confirmation I successfully unsubscribed (which I have with the other two)

rscole86
4813 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3209055 21-Mar-2024 10:43
8680 - number one shoes, successfully replied stop (despite text having a stop URL), acknowledgment came from 4447.



ShinyChrome
SNNAAAAAAKKKKEEEEE
1513 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3209141 21-Mar-2024 13:38
Interwesting... 3230 for Luminos works as well.

 

I do remember that there is a list of "premium" shortcodes floating around, wonder if any on that list feature here

solaybro
620 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3209148 21-Mar-2024 13:49
ShinyChrome:

 

Interwesting... 3230 for Luminos works as well.

 

I do remember that there is a list of "premium" shortcodes floating around, wonder if any on that list feature here

 

 

 

 

I think this is the list you are looking for:

 

https://www.spark.co.nz/content/dam/spark/documents/pdfs/mobile/spark-premium-text-short-codes.pdf

