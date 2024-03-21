I thought that Kogan didn't support sending or replying to 4 digit short codes e.g. appointment confirmations, or RNZ. Looking back, I see that appointment reminders from one place come through on a different short code every time..

However, I tried again recently and was able to send them.

Successful numbers:

2101 : Radio NZ SMS

Let us know in the replies about numbers that work or don't work for you...

