I thought that Kogan didn't support sending or replying to 4 digit short codes e.g. appointment confirmations, or RNZ. Looking back, I see that appointment reminders from one place come through on a different short code every time..
However, I tried again recently and was able to send them.
Successful numbers:
2101 : Radio NZ SMS
Let us know in the replies about numbers that work or don't work for you...
