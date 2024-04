Going to be Oz for a few days and the Kogan roaming plans are not that great. Thought I would just keep my Kogan SIM in my phone and get en eSIM for data/calling in Oz. I know from a previous trip that even if I had no roaming I would still receive SMS.

Any recommendatios for a good eSIM provider for Australia? I just need about 10-15G of data and to be able to make local calls.

Thanks