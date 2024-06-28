Hi, I have just been looking at overseas simcards, our phones many of them do not support e-sims. NZ isn't bad pricing but the data allowance isn't as generous. NZ seems quite easy for visitors to pick up prepay plans just like what residents here use. Regarding, postpaid plans can you pay via without a NZ bank account? Like can you just use a normal credit or debit card? Do you also need to staying here for certain amount of months too? I gather they would do a credit check etc .. so are they more for people who have work/study visas at least?

I have a postpaid plan for years and I have just set up direct debit for yonks and not really being aware of how things are.

Cheers :)