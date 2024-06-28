Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
NZ postpaid cellphone plans - payment options (curious)
rayonline

1734 posts

Uber Geek


#315277 28-Jun-2024 19:07
Send private message

Hi, I have just been looking at overseas simcards, our phones many of them do not support e-sims. NZ isn't bad pricing but the data allowance isn't as generous. NZ seems quite easy for visitors to pick up prepay plans just like what residents here use. Regarding, postpaid plans can you pay via without a NZ bank account? Like can you just use a normal credit or debit card? Do you also need to staying here for certain amount of months too? I gather they would do a credit check etc .. so are they more for people who have work/study visas at least? 

 

 

 

I have a postpaid plan for years and I have just set up direct debit for yonks and not really being aware of how things are. 

 

 

 

Cheers :) 

MaxineN
Max
1670 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3254255 28-Jun-2024 19:12
Send private message

Bank account not required. 

Although with some creditors > people not on work visas get rejected for fixed terms (I.E broadband and IFPs).

 

 

 

I pay 2degrees with my credit card.

 

I paid Spark with my credit card.

 

I paid One NZ with my credit card.

 

 

 

It is best to ask the provider but I have been able to use my credit card with the big 3 (and with smaller MVNOs such as Kogan and Mighty Mobile).




Linux
11143 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3254259 28-Jun-2024 19:48
Send private message

All payments options are on the carriers website - I just pay everything via internet banking (never set up a DD)

