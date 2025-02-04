This subject comes up from time to time but only now do I need to know the details.

An elderly lady, not demented but cognitively and physically challenged in some aspects, is being compelled by Spark to change her landline phone. She lives in a nursing home which provides Internet to the residents but does not have her own ISP account. For years she has had a copper landline in the home but Spark is now removing that. The replacement options she is being offered are excessively expensive and we are wondering about alternatives.

I had a landline with ATA on my farm for several years and that worked fine. It was also a lot cheaper than the old Spark connection. I now have a cheap dumb phone on Skinny, which also works fine but is probably not suited for this lady. Can anyone advise on the alternatives, if any, to the Spark-imposed one? Having a phone connection is important to her and I would imagine there ought to be something else that would meet her needs. Maybe even just a cell phone with super-size buttons but ideal would be an ATA so she could just keep using the phone she is used to. What I am not sure of is how to do that if she does not have her own Internet provider. Suggestions welcome.