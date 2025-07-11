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ForumsNew Zealand Mobile and WirelessOutdoor antenna for 2degrees B535 wireless broadband?
0800rz

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#320158 11-Jul-2025 19:00
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We have 2degrees wireless broadband at our semi rural property on the Huawei B535. We are approximately 4km from a tower to the north, and there is another overlapping tower about 6km to the north east.

 

Signal is okay. Currently getting about 40Mbps down and 13Mbps up. When putting the router outside of the house, I can get close to 90Mbps down.

 

I see that @coffeebaron recommends the ANT-228. Another user recommended ANT-252 which is significantly cheaper.

 

Given that speeds don't seem to bad when putting the router outside, is it necessary to invest in the more expensive ANT-228? Or could I opt for something cheaper? Recommendations appreciated. I'm happy to invest get the best results.

 

Not sure if this is helpful, but Cellmapper shows the bands from the closest towers are 3, 8 and 28. 1 might also be available. Thanks.

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hsvhel
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  #3393351 11-Jul-2025 19:19
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Honestly, get the best that your budget can afford.

 

Particularly if @coffeebaron is recommending something, it's because it will work.

 

 




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coffeebaron
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  #3393365 11-Jul-2025 20:11
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Either antenna will be fine. NB you need 2x ANT-252, but still cheaper than the ANT-252. Comes down to whether you prefer 2x triangles, or 1x more discreet box.




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0800rz

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  #3393384 11-Jul-2025 21:45
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Thanks. Btw, @coffeebaron do 4G+ speeds for wireless broadband max out around 100Mbps? Or can it go higher?



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  #3393387 11-Jul-2025 22:12
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0800rz:

 

Thanks. Btw, @coffeebaron do 4G+ speeds for wireless broadband max out around 100Mbps? Or can it go higher?

 

 

@0800rz: To many factors but 4+ can reach speeds of 400Mbps+ DL

 

Further to this big speed difference between the older Huawai to the new Ericsson RAN gear that 2degrees is fitting to all sites

coffeebaron
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  #3393390 11-Jul-2025 22:30
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Max theoretical speed for that modem is 300/100. It's CAT7 LTE with up to 2 carriers up and down. Other factors is site loading, distance,  "cleanness" of signal etc.




Rural IT and Broadband support.

 

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0800rz

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  #3393394 11-Jul-2025 23:23
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Linux:

 

Further to this big speed difference between the older Huawai to the new Ericsson RAN gear that 2degrees is fitting to all sites

 

 

Ah, yeah I know that 2degrees upgraded the tower nearest to me – so presumably it's Ericsson now. I'm assuming if I go with the ANT-228 it will be fine for this.

 
 
 
 

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  #3393437 12-Jul-2025 10:08
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@0800rz Did the upgraded site have 5G put onto it?

0800rz

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  #3393592 12-Jul-2025 23:55
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Linux:

 

@0800rz Did the upgraded site have 5G put onto it?

 



 

Yes I think so, but I don’t think it would reach me (?) or at least 2degrees are not offering it as a service in my area, even if it does. 

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  #3393601 13-Jul-2025 08:25
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@0800rz Have you checked https://gis.geek.nz/map/celltowers?

backfiah
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  #3393695 13-Jul-2025 17:45
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coffeebaron:

 

Either antenna will be fine. NB you need 2x ANT-252, but still cheaper than the ANT-252. Comes down to whether you prefer 2x triangles, or 1x more discreet box.

 

 

A related question...

 

The ANT-228 is 8dbi gain, the ANT-252 is 9dbi gain, and the ANT-205 is 11dbi gain. Getting 2x ANT-205s is actually the cheapest option; would this give better performance than 1x ANT-228, or are the different dbi ratings not a bit deal?

0800rz

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  #3393698 13-Jul-2025 18:03
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Linux:

 

@0800rz Have you checked https://gis.geek.nz/map/celltowers?

 

 

I took a look (and also on 2degrees coverage map) and it seems they did not put 5G on it. So probably don't need to worry about a 5G compatible antenna?

 

Although it seems Spark's coverage map shows 5G in my area (although their wireless broadband option is unavailable at my property). I know wireless broadband runs on a slightly different setup, hence it's unavailable. Wonder if it's worth getting a 5G compatible antenna for whatever happens in future though...

 
 
 
 

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  #3393707 13-Jul-2025 19:39
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@0800rz I have noticed some of the upgraded 2d Ericsson sites get 5G bolted on a little later so 5G will come

coffeebaron
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  #3394401 15-Jul-2025 19:07
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If you want to be 5G ready, you could go with

 

2x or 4x https://www.gowifi.co.nz/go-wireless-nz/ant-252.html

 

or 1x https://www.gowifi.co.nz/go-wireless-nz/ant-253.html 

 

Also run some shielded outdoor grade CAT5e cable at the same time to future proof. 

 

https://www.gowifi.co.nz/cabling/ethernet-cable-rolls/dc-1042m.html 

 

 




Rural IT and Broadband support.

 

Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer - one month free: https://www.starlink.com/?referral=RC-32845-88860-71 
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com

0800rz

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  #3394766 17-Jul-2025 10:19
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@coffeebaron thanks for the suggestions. I've discovered that by moving my router to a specific window, I can now get up to ~150mbps down.

 

Would I still see considerable improvements beyond this with an antenna (in both speed and ping)?

coffeebaron
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  #3394814 17-Jul-2025 12:52
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You'd probably still get a little bit more out of it, and more consistent connection. You could climb up on roof with the modem and test there to get a better idea.




Rural IT and Broadband support.

 

Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer - one month free: https://www.starlink.com/?referral=RC-32845-88860-71 
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com

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