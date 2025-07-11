We have 2degrees wireless broadband at our semi rural property on the Huawei B535. We are approximately 4km from a tower to the north, and there is another overlapping tower about 6km to the north east.

Signal is okay. Currently getting about 40Mbps down and 13Mbps up. When putting the router outside of the house, I can get close to 90Mbps down.

I see that @coffeebaron recommends the ANT-228. Another user recommended ANT-252 which is significantly cheaper.

Given that speeds don't seem to bad when putting the router outside, is it necessary to invest in the more expensive ANT-228? Or could I opt for something cheaper? Recommendations appreciated. I'm happy to invest get the best results.

Not sure if this is helpful, but Cellmapper shows the bands from the closest towers are 3, 8 and 28. 1 might also be available. Thanks.