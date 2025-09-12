Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsNew Zealand Mobile and WirelessWhich mobile provider has Apple Watch cellular option?
Batman

#322693 12-Sep-2025 14:54
So I'm looking at Apple Watch with cellular, so far it's been offputting as I only use prepay and I'm on Skinny.

 

Any providers would support this thing on Prepay?

 

If the answer is no then it's no go :D

 

Thanks

nztim
  #3414250 12-Sep-2025 15:05
Think you are SOL for prepay




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



johno1234
  #3414256 12-Sep-2025 15:16
May I ask why you are tied to pre-pay? What's so bad about on-account?

Senecio
  #3414262 12-Sep-2025 15:41
No chance on pre-pay. You'll have to move to an account for any type of wearable connectivity.

