So I'm looking at Apple Watch with cellular, so far it's been offputting as I only use prepay and I'm on Skinny.
Any providers would support this thing on Prepay?
If the answer is no then it's no go :D
Thanks
Think you are SOL for prepay
May I ask why you are tied to pre-pay? What's so bad about on-account?
No chance on pre-pay. You'll have to move to an account for any type of wearable connectivity.