Spark and One NZ launch realtime Mobile network outage info from both networks for Emergency Services
#322718 15-Sep-2025 16:25
Announced today 

 

RNZ

 

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/573084/spark-and-one-nz-launch-realtime-phone-outage-service

 

and OneNZ media release 

 

https://media.one.nz/hourua

 

 

 

From RNZ:

 

Police Minister Mark Mitchell is welcoming a new service from Spark and One NZ to show mobile network outages across the country in real time.

 

It will also be able to show planned outages up to two weeks in advance.

 

New Zealand is believed to be the first country in the world with a service like this, combining data from two competing telecommunications operators.

 

 

 

Looks like it is only available to Emergency services, although the RNZ article doesn't make that clear.

 

 

 

From OneNZ:

 

 

In a significant step towards enhancing national emergency preparedness, New Zealand’s leading telecommunications providers, Spark and One New Zealand, have partnered with Next Generation Critical Communications (NGCC) and Police Minister Mark Mitchell to launch the Cellular Network Visibility Service - a tool that provides emergency services with real-time mobile network insights.

 

In what is believed to be a world-first, Hourua – a joint venture between Spark and One New Zealand - has integrated data from both networks, enabling emergency services to view and prepare for any planned and unplanned mobile network outages in real-time and up to two weeks in advance. This integration is crucial for ensuring emergency services devices, which rely on mobile connectivity, remain operational when responding to critical incidents.

 

 

 

 

 

Clint

 

 

 

Edit: Updated Subject

 

 

  #3415211 15-Sep-2025 16:34
Link to  slightly more technical discussion in GIS geek thread :)

 

 

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=42&topicid=319562&page_no=3#3415129

 

 

 

Clint

