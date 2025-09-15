Announced today

From RNZ:

Police Minister Mark Mitchell is welcoming a new service from Spark and One NZ to show mobile network outages across the country in real time. It will also be able to show planned outages up to two weeks in advance. New Zealand is believed to be the first country in the world with a service like this, combining data from two competing telecommunications operators.

Looks like it is only available to Emergency services, although the RNZ article doesn't make that clear.

From OneNZ:

In a significant step towards enhancing national emergency preparedness, New Zealand’s leading telecommunications providers, Spark and One New Zealand, have partnered with Next Generation Critical Communications (NGCC) and Police Minister Mark Mitchell to launch the Cellular Network Visibility Service - a tool that provides emergency services with real-time mobile network insights. In what is believed to be a world-first, Hourua – a joint venture between Spark and One New Zealand - has integrated data from both networks, enabling emergency services to view and prepare for any planned and unplanned mobile network outages in real-time and up to two weeks in advance. This integration is crucial for ensuring emergency services devices, which rely on mobile connectivity, remain operational when responding to critical incidents.

