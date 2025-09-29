openmedia:

My wife's poor Nokia G20 is struggling as she's currently got 4 different Google Accounts on the device. When she opens the phone it takes ages to finish syncing and the performance is overall in the toilet.

She's just on Skinny prepaid so we're looking for an outright phone. Dual SIM or ideally Sim + ESIM.

Motorola G85 appears to be on clearout, but she's been leaning towards Samsung as the Nokia won't play well with her Galaxy Watch, so the A26 5G is another option.

Price range, sub $500 - ideally closer to $300 - this isn't for a power user. She's simply a member of guiding nz and a bunch of other groups.

My main concern is the lag caused by lots of google accounts. Any thoughts?