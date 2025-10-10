ANglEAUT: Bzzzt! Wrong! The Customer Service team do know what they are talking about. When you put your SIM card into an iPhone you are warned that there may be carrier charges associated. If the number was not properly deregistered from iMessage, then Apple could have tried to contact his phone to try & verify that it can still receive iMessages. If not, the sending device would fail back to pure SMS. Viola, there is your SMS charge, thanks to Apple.

WH Mobile appear to be claiming that a Pixel 8 Pro sent the messages though, and that Apple can force a non-Apple device to send an outgoing message.

You're correct that inserting the SIM into an iPhone will trigger the message/verification cycle, but OP has stated they stopped using the platform completely well before these charges, so this appears to not be the case in OP's situation.