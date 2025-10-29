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ForumsNew Zealand Mobile and WirelessCity Rail Link to Have Full 5G Coverage From All Three Mobile Operators
freitasm

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#323128 29-Oct-2025 16:14
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From press release:

 

 

Aucklanders will be able to stay connected on their mobile phones and other devices when they use the City Rail Link (CRL), the country’s first underground railway, next year.

 

City Rail Link Ltd, its main contractor, Link Alliance,  and telecommunications companies One NZ, Spark and 2degrees have begun installing the infrastructure that will bring both 4G and 5G high-speed mobile connectivity throughout the 3.45-kilometre-long CRL tunnels and at the new Te Waihorotiu, Karanga-a-Hape, and Maungawhau Stations.

 

“Installing technology that allows high-speed communications connectivity is an important part of delivering a world class railway for Aucklanders. Not only will passengers get to new places faster, but they will also be able to stay in touch, stream, and access information while underground” says City Rail Link Ltd’s Chief Executive Patrick Brockie.

 

One NZ is leading the installation of the physical infrastructure on behalf of all three network providers, supported by their technology partner Nokia. It is the first time the three mobile operators have collaborated to build a solution of this scale, ensuring continuous mobile coverage in the tunnels across their networks.

 

Besides keeping passengers connected, 5G also plays a vital safety role for the City Rail Link — helping protect people in the event of an underground incident.

 

“Connectivity underground is crucial for real-time train tracking, emergency communications, and integration of CRL with Auckland Transport systems that keep public transport running,” says Auckland Transport Chief Executive Dean Kimpton. “It will help to keep trains and passengers on time and online.”

 

One NZ and CRL Ltd say installing underground mobile infrastructure is a complex technical task, requiring careful coordination with the wider fit outs of the CRL station and tunnel systems.

 

“We're proud to be leading the design and implementation of the mobile network infrastructure for Auckland's underground transport network, helping to deliver a better-connected Aotearoa. Testing is complete, and our teams are now busy underground installing the system that will support modern urban transport and help Kiwis stay connected throughout their journeys,” says Thaigan Govender, One NZ General Manager Mobile Access Network.

 

Although cell coverage above ground is widespread thanks to cell towers, establishing it underground poses significant challenges. Solid materials such as concrete, steel, and earth used to build the CRL make it harder to provide consistent wireless connections.

 

The work involves the installation of a large amount of sophisticated hardware and software – over 350 radio transmitters connected by 74 kilometres of cabling, and 30 kilometres of leaky feeders (cables that transmit radio frequencies) – to ensure mobile coverage throughout the CRL tunnels and stations. Installation will continue into early next year and full coverage is expected when CRL opens in 2026

 




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fearandloathing
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  #3428886 29-Oct-2025 16:28
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Let’s hope they repeat for the Wellington rail commuter network. 



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  #3428900 29-Oct-2025 16:58
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fearandloathing:

 

Let’s hope they repeat for the Wellington rail commuter network. 

 

 

Unlikely.,

 

The CRL is a totally new piece of Kit, Wellington's tunnels, ( especially the big ones) are ancient,  Tawa Tunnel 2 is actually longer than the whole CRL 

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  #3428901 29-Oct-2025 16:58
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I was on a call with a friend recently travelling through the Melbourne rail loop and was shocked at how bad the coverage was. Pretty much only had a stable connection in the stations with the tunnels breaking up really badly to the point we had to pause when going through the tunnels.

 

Be interesting to see if this one lives up to its promise.

 

350 radio transmitters is interesting -- sounds like a DAS system where it's basically just a few cells with multiple antennas each -- rather than 350 separate cells. I guess at least 1 set for each station and more sets for the tunnels between each station. One NZ does a DAS over the harbour bridge (not a tunnel I know) and it's interesting how the phone thinks it's attached to the same cell but it's actually (if I understand it right) multiple antennas all coordinated to deliver the same signal at the same time.

 

I suspect other tunnel projects like Waterview etc is just leaky coax so this looks to be a new approach in NZ.

 

@fearandloathing Agree it'd be good for the welly rail tunnels -- there's a long one just out of Wellington on the Kapiti Coast line which could benefit but I guess the length would make that quite an expensive project. I guess the CRL being fairly short CBD tunnels make it more economically viable -- I assume the mobile operators paid for this rather than CRL.



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  #3428902 29-Oct-2025 17:01
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At least it won't be like Transmission Gully with patchy coverage in places.

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  #3428930 29-Oct-2025 17:46
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Tawa 2 I can understand, retrofitting that 1937 tunnel to have communications is simply not going to happen, it would require closing the tunnels for months, the CRL is not open, so they have a golden opportunity to install from day one.

 

As for Transmission Gulley, you have a mix bag of coverage, there are farmers who don't want a it on their land, others are happy collecting the rent so it's a bit of a hodge podge of on/off coverage - In saying that the public works act allows for the towers to be installed so NFI why that wasn't used to get full coverage installed

 

 




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grantius
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  #3428986 29-Oct-2025 18:58
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Will be interesting to see the frequency spread used here, good chance for all providers to flex their speed muscles?

 
 
 
 

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  #3428987 29-Oct-2025 18:59
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Transmission Gully could well have had the hardware installed in the road reserve. This happens all the time, ie on footpaths and berms. The RMA (not the public works act) is the thing that enables this as of right.

 

I wonder how this is being handled at Christchurch’s new stadium. Right now, the only licenses appear to be for One NZ. Perhaps it’s a similar solution?

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  #3429006 29-Oct-2025 19:43
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nztim:

 

...In saying that the public works act allows for the towers to be installed so NFI why that wasn't used to get full coverage installed

 

 

Does the public works act still get used for PPPs? 




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  #3429008 29-Oct-2025 19:46
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One has naming rights to the ChCh stadium…….




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  #3429011 29-Oct-2025 19:54
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ascroft:

 

One has naming rights to the ChCh stadium…….

 

 

And there is not only a 4G and 5G license cell specifically for that area but also you have Tuam/InnoV8 as capacity. And if they're doing it like they did at Eden Park... it's going to be stacked with 5G.

 

2degrees is going to be the worst experience due to their "Fitzgerald" site being in Livingstone Street.

 

Spark might have a chance with their closest site being at the bowling club on Worcester...




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  #3429016 29-Oct-2025 20:11
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nztim:

 

Tawa 2 I can understand, retrofitting that 1937 tunnel to have communications is simply not going to happen, it would require closing the tunnels for months, the CRL is not open, so they have a golden opportunity to install from day one.

 

As for Transmission Gulley, you have a mix bag of coverage, there are farmers who don't want a it on their land, others are happy collecting the rent so it's a bit of a hodge podge of on/off coverage - In saying that the public works act allows for the towers to be installed so NFI why that wasn't used to get full coverage installed

 

 

 

 

Even with all the Public holiday & weekend block-of-lines? (Replacing Rail with Buses)

 
 
 
 

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ANglEAUT
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#3429220 30-Oct-2025 10:04
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From press release:

 

... It is the first time the three mobile operators have collaborated to build a solution of this scale, ensuring continuous mobile coverage in the tunnels across their networks. ...

 

Well, how many other big tunnels are there in NZ where this is possible? 




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boosacnoodle
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  #3429233 30-Oct-2025 10:46
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DjShadow:

 

Even with all the Public holiday & weekend block-of-lines? (Replacing Rail with Buses)

 

 

Clearly never worked with KiwiRail. If you've got a spare few tens of millions lying around, anything is possible.

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  #3429400 30-Oct-2025 23:08
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Kiwirail got full-length lighting into Tunnel 2 with a few weeks of night works. Anything's possible.

 

Power is surprisingly difficult. 2km is a lot of voltage drop and I'm not sure there's still general use supplies at each end. 

 

Then everything needs to be water/dust proof and built to be put together and put up really fast and easily, because it's a long walk/drive if you forgot something or you spool a cable out in the wrong direction.

 

 

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  #3431030 4-Nov-2025 20:06
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Do we know whether under the hood this is leveraging any of their previous work with RCG or an entirely separate collaboration? That's a Nokia core but it's historically 4G only I believe. And there's two RCG licenses in Auckland urban area (ie, not rural), one at Manawa bay, and one at Summerset St John.

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