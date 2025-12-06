I have been looking for a cost effective mobile solution for the tween kids. Just Voice & SMS. Pre the 3G shutdown this was a bit easier as I had a slew of old phones that never got beyond WAP.

You can purchase 4G Feature Phones such as the HMD 105, but these still come with a basic Opera Browser. Obviously I could mess with DNS settings to create some barriers, but what I really want to do is block all internet traffic to the device at a network level.

Is anyone aware of such methods on 2degrees or other networks?

Thanks in advance.