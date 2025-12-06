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ForumsNew Zealand Mobile and WirelessDisabling all data services
cookernz

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#323473 6-Dec-2025 23:17
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I have been looking for a cost effective mobile solution for the tween kids. Just Voice & SMS. Pre the 3G shutdown this was a bit easier as I had a slew of old phones that never got beyond WAP.

 

You can purchase 4G Feature Phones such as the HMD 105, but these still come with a basic Opera Browser. Obviously I could mess with DNS settings to create some barriers, but what I really want to do is block all internet traffic to the device at a network level. 

 

Is anyone aware of such methods on 2degrees or other networks?

 

Thanks in advance.

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RunningMan
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  #3440844 7-Dec-2025 08:15
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Can you not just disable mobile data on the device?



MaxineN
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  #3440846 7-Dec-2025 08:17
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It's possible to break it on a network level at One NZ.

 

But you are going to be asked why and you will struggle to push it past front line as they won't understand what needs to be done.




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r0bbie
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  #3440848 7-Dec-2025 08:27
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2 degrees has the spend control on their app where you can disable data - does that help?



gehenna
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  #3440886 7-Dec-2025 10:16
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History shows prohibition is the most effective way to manage behaviours. Especially when it's prohibited by parents. 

 

 

 

...They will figure out a way to circumvent whatever you do, if they feel it's unjust. Use this as a chance to build good behaviours in a world where this stuff can't just be turned off for everyone. 

 

 

 

My parents prohibited access to money for most of my childhood. The result was I was crap with money until my 30s after a lot of debt slowed my progress.

Behodar
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  #3440947 7-Dec-2025 11:55
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If I've read the website correctly, Warehouse Mobile doesn't seem to have casual data rates. You could therefore buy the $4 talk and text plans, and simply not buy a data plan.

 

Of course the trick there would be to manage the available credit and keep it below $4 so that they can't buy a $4 data pack with it.

cookernz

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  #3441019 7-Dec-2025 16:19
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r0bbie:

 

2 degrees has the spend control on their app where you can disable data - does that help?

 



I think that is the ticket. I'm not sure how I hadn't put two and two together. I'll give it a test.

 
 
 
 

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Linux
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  #3441021 7-Dec-2025 16:33
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@cookernz I was just going to post 2degrees App - Spend control and you can disable ' mobile data '

 

If you do this then do not enable RCS under message settings

 

2degrees does not have casual data rates if you register for ' Data Clock '

 

https://www.2degrees.nz/data-clock

wellygary
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  #3441073 7-Dec-2025 16:57
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Presumably they will still have wifi access , even if you “break” mobile data … kids are pretty handy at finding ways round things that get in their way..,

 

 

 

One of ours is annoyed that Roblox require id and has age restrictions on the voice chat, so they just crank open a group call in WhatsApp and leave that running while they are trying to frag each other ….

cookernz

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#3441076 7-Dec-2025 17:38
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wellygary:

 

Presumably they will still have wifi access , even if you “break” mobile data … kids are pretty handy at finding ways round things that get in their way..,



In this particular case the HMD 105 4G doesn't have Wifi.

 

And trust me, I'm not naive enough to think this stops anyone who is really keen/curious. I know all about the shenanigans - and that is part of life. This is more about saying "Hey - you're not quite ready for the wide open internet on your own. We're slowly releasing the internet to you at home in a place where you can talk about the stuff you'll hit." Then if the kids are engineering to get onto the open internet themselves, they've made that as a conscious decision - not stumbled into it on their own with a phone.

Growing up with tame BBSes and 600 baud modems while sharing the home line... that was my natural slow-on-ramp to the internet. :) My US Robotics 56k modem arrived at the right time in life.

cookernz

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  #3441077 7-Dec-2025 17:38
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Linux:

 

If you do this then do not enable RCS under message settings

 



Good point. Thanks for that!

hsvhel
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  #3441150 7-Dec-2025 22:20
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Im hitting this situation currently too, and had not considered "no data" but was struggling to find a plan that would allow her to call us or visa versa without the data component

 

Appreciate what has been shared so far!




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Goosey
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  #3441207 8-Dec-2025 07:24
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What device is it?

 

 

 

Apple or android?

 

In Apple, check out screen time options….you can manage other devices from there…it’s apples parental control function but with a stupid name.

 

 pretty sure I can flick on and off the “settings menu”, as well as block most apps and services (or with time limits).

 

 

 

  • just a pain to set up 

 

 

on android its called “family link”, and again it’s not as bad to navigate as apple….but blocks what you want it to.

 

 

 

 

cookernz

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  #3441584 8-Dec-2025 14:30
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Goosey:

 

What device is it?

 



HMD 105 4G - No Android or Apple.

Linux
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  #3441591 8-Dec-2025 14:40
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@cookernz is this handset going to work for Voice calls have you looked into the VoLTE side of things?

cookernz

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  #3441597 8-Dec-2025 14:51
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Linux:

 

@cookernz is this handset going to work for Voice calls have you looked into the VoLTE side of things?

 

 

My understanding is that the HMD 105 4G does support VoLTE. (The prior 105 version does not).

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