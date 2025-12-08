Kia Ora!

I am in search of the cheapest mobile plan in New Zealand. The requirements I have are Some amount of calls, Some amount of texts. Thats all I need it for. I do most of my work through Whatsapp, Facebook and Email and I already pay for Mobile Data on my main sim. I am currently on 2Degrees because I needed an esim when I switched my main provider to Mercury. I have an iPhone 11 if that makes any difference. I don't care if its an esim or a physical sim because I can switch my mercury sim to an esim. The main thing I hate about 2Degrees is that it requires a $10 minimum topup for the $8 plan. Thats just silly. It doesnt matter what network its on. It's going to be used for when a client texts me or I need to call a client to let them know about something.

Hopefully someone can help out with this.

Mā te wā,

Declan :)