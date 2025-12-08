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ForumsNew Zealand Mobile and WirelessCheapest consumer mobile plan in New Zealand
D3KLON

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#323490 8-Dec-2025 13:44
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Kia Ora!

 

 

 

I am in search of the cheapest mobile plan in New Zealand. The requirements I have are Some amount of calls, Some amount of texts. Thats all I need it for. I do most of my work through Whatsapp, Facebook and Email and I already pay for Mobile Data on my main sim. I am currently on 2Degrees because I needed an esim when I switched my main provider to Mercury. I have an iPhone 11 if that makes any difference. I don't care if its an esim or a physical sim because I can switch my mercury sim to an esim. The main thing I hate about 2Degrees is that it requires a $10 minimum topup for the $8 plan. Thats just silly. It doesnt matter what network its on. It's going to be used for when a client texts me or I need to call a client to let them know about something.

 

 

 

Hopefully someone can help out with this. 

 

 

 

Mā te wā,

 

Declan :)

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richms
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  #3441533 8-Dec-2025 14:08
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Warehouse mobile is where a few people I know that need to keep numbers active but still use occasionally have theirs sitting.

 

You don't need to commit to a plan, you can just use casual rates as well.




Richard rich.ms



siyuan
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  #3441535 8-Dec-2025 14:13
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Have a look Warehouse Mobile

 

  • Minimum $5 top-up per year
  • Packs starting from $4 per 28 days
  • Combo packs starts from $9 per 28 days
  • 16c/unit for casual rates (data/text/calls)

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