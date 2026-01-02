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ForumsNew Zealand Mobile and WirelessIPv6 2026 NZ
diepes

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#323684 2-Jan-2026 12:42
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Question regarding IPv6 progress in NZ, some measurements online showing uptake getting close to 50% worldwide depending on how it's measured.

I just again played around enabling IPv6 on my 2Degrees NetComm router and found it quite straight forward.
Added some FW rules to allow traffic in to internal IPv6 (no Nat) and was able to ping in and out, great way to connect.

When i tried to connect from my mobile using Termux(great Android app), worked great on WiFi as it gets a IPv6 ip, but on mobile data i only get a IPv4 IP. (2Degrees)

Q1. Any NZ mobile providers supporting IPv6 or planning to ?  (Not sure why they don't yet)

 

 

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  #3448970 2-Jan-2026 12:44
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@diepes No NZ mobile carrier has IPv6 live and no one in the know could really speak about future plans as it could be covered under a NDA



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  #3448971 2-Jan-2026 12:47
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Not sure how this is related to ' Home Workshop DIY ' when Geekzone has a mobile forum ' New Zealand mobile and Wireless '

 

A admin might like to move this thread and update the thread title to include ' Mobile '

tim0001
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  #3448973 2-Jan-2026 13:01
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IPv6 doesn't work on my router (but I haven't contacted makita support about it yet)



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#3448975 2-Jan-2026 13:15
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tim0001:

 

IPv6 doesn't work on my router (but I haven't contacted makita support about it yet)

 

 

@Tim0001 Nice one it might just need a software update

quickymart
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  #3448979 2-Jan-2026 13:35
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Would there be much demand for this service? Serious question as I've never heard of anyone asking for it.

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  #3449060 2-Jan-2026 17:02
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Are Spark/Skinny/Bigpipe supporting IPv6 yet?

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE. Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
huckster
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  #3449061 2-Jan-2026 17:05
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DjShadow:

 

Are Spark/Skinny/Bigpipe supporting IPv6 yet?

 

 

I would say no.

coffeebaron
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  #3449135 3-Jan-2026 09:57
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2026 will be the year of IPv6! 😄

 

 




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  #3449137 3-Jan-2026 10:09
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coffeebaron:

 

2026 will be the year of IPv6! 😄

 

 

 

 

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CG-NAT has alleviated most of the IP pressure on ISP's/Telcos so there isnt much incentive for them to move in that direction. likely cost vs reward doesnt stack up. 

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  #3449139 3-Jan-2026 10:15
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coffeebaron:

 

2026 will be the year of IPv6! 😄

 

 

Along with nuclear fusion.

MichaelNZ
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  #3449215 3-Jan-2026 13:44
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We have had IPv6 in production for servers ~6 years and for customer connections ~2 years.

 

All of the Mikrotik CPE we send out has IPv6 enabled. If the client has their own CPE and activates DHCPv6 client they will also get it.

 

With that in mind the number of clients who have asked for it = zero.

 

Its gotten to the point APNIC account holders only have to click a button in the portal and get their choice of /48 or /32 allocations. No justification required. Its like 20+ years ago when IPv4 was being handed out like lollies.




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  #3449314 3-Jan-2026 15:34
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MichaelNZ:

 

With that in mind the number of clients who have asked for it = zero.

 

 

That's just the way it is. Many people don't even know what IPv6 is, and even if they do, IPv4 works just fine and dual stack is more hassle, so what?

 

For me, a genuine dual stack is a fundamental requirement for an ISP contract. Why else would there be a router option called ‘IPv6 preferred’? 😁

 

 




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TwoSeven
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  #3449589 4-Jan-2026 12:59
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I could be happy if IP6 was scrapped.  It doesn’t offer any value as far as I can see, doesn’t often work, and I think  most people don’t understand it.

 

When I heard about it in the 90s I figured it was one of those solutions waiting for a problem to solve.

 

i would have been more interested in seeing another MSB or two on IP4.




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gzt

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  #3449595 4-Jan-2026 13:14
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I suspect not but, can a virtual cell provider potentially provide ipv6?

I'm guessing they would need a huge customer to justify it anyway.

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  #3449598 4-Jan-2026 13:36
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gzt: I suspect not but, can a virtual cell provider potentially provide ipv6?

I'm guessing they would need a huge customer to justify it anyway.

 

@gzt nope as they would require access to the mobile providers Core network and that would never happen

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