We have had IPv6 in production for servers ~6 years and for customer connections ~2 years.

All of the Mikrotik CPE we send out has IPv6 enabled. If the client has their own CPE and activates DHCPv6 client they will also get it.

With that in mind the number of clients who have asked for it = zero.

Its gotten to the point APNIC account holders only have to click a button in the portal and get their choice of /48 or /32 allocations. No justification required. Its like 20+ years ago when IPv4 was being handed out like lollies.