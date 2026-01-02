Question regarding IPv6 progress in NZ, some measurements online showing uptake getting close to 50% worldwide depending on how it's measured.
I just again played around enabling IPv6 on my 2Degrees NetComm router and found it quite straight forward.
Added some FW rules to allow traffic in to internal IPv6 (no Nat) and was able to ping in and out, great way to connect.
When i tried to connect from my mobile using Termux(great Android app), worked great on WiFi as it gets a IPv6 ip, but on mobile data i only get a IPv4 IP. (2Degrees)
Q1. Any NZ mobile providers supporting IPv6 or planning to ? (Not sure why they don't yet)