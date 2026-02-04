Hey smart people,

Mum's having some phone issues after the 3G shutdown on Monday. She's using a Samsung A02s - the phone is supported according to 550. She doesn't get any VoLTE options with her normal Warehouse Mobile/2Degrees sim installed, but when I put in a One sim all the VoLTE options pop up in the menu. Tried a couple of other phones.

Warehouse Mobile/2Degrees sim:

Samsung A02s -> doesn't call out, no VoLTE options in the menus

Pixel 6 -> works, as long as I check the 4G calling option.

iPhone 7 -> doesn't call out, wifi calling works

One sim:

Samsung A02s -> works, get all the VoLTE, wifi calling options in the menus

No issues for the other two phones

Are there any obvious things I should be looking at the moment, or is this some dumb 2Degrees thing. She's in rural Manawatu but will get her to double-check it in Palmy tonight.

Thanks!