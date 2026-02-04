Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand Mobile and WirelessWarehouse Mobile sim not co-operating
skelly500

5 posts

Wannabe Geek
+1 received by user: 4


#323934 4-Feb-2026 16:22
Send private message quote this post

Hey smart people,

 

Mum's having some phone issues after the 3G shutdown on Monday. She's using a Samsung A02s - the phone is supported according to 550. She doesn't get any VoLTE options with her normal Warehouse Mobile/2Degrees sim installed, but when I put in a One sim all the VoLTE options pop up in the menu. Tried a couple of other phones.

 

Warehouse Mobile/2Degrees sim:
Samsung A02s -> doesn't call out, no VoLTE options in the menus
Pixel 6 -> works, as long as I check the 4G calling option.
iPhone 7 -> doesn't call out, wifi calling works

 

One sim:
Samsung A02s -> works, get all the VoLTE, wifi calling options in the menus
No issues for the other two phones

 

Are there any obvious things I should be looking at the moment, or is this some dumb 2Degrees thing. She's in rural Manawatu but will get her to double-check it in Palmy tonight.

 

Thanks!

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3
yitz
2258 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 604


  #3458791 4-Feb-2026 17:29
Send private message quote this post

Yeah same for a family member on Warehouse Mobile it seems they did not send out SMS warnings. Huawei Nova 5T has stopped working for calls (although it is on the 2degrees list as NO for VoLTE) but still works for SMS and data. There is no VoLTE toggle to be found when on WM SIM but WiFi calling can be enabled and works as "2degrees WiFi calling".

 

It might be end of the road for a lot of Huawei 4G devices on 2degrees needing to switch to Skinny/Spark or One NZ but I do note A02s is listed as YES for VoLTE. I presume you have fully updated system software?

 

 

 

 



skelly500

5 posts

Wannabe Geek
+1 received by user: 4


  #3458792 4-Feb-2026 17:43
Send private message quote this post

Yep, all updated.

 

Will also try the sim in a new device tonight and see if that has any impact.

 

 

grantius
90 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 54


  #3458793 4-Feb-2026 17:55
Send private message quote this post

What CSC is the phone? Is it imported?



quickymart
15039 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 14156

ID Verified

  #3458798 4-Feb-2026 18:37
Send private message quote this post

grantius:

 

What CSC is the phone? Is it imported?

 

 

Were the phones purchased from The Warehouse, or...?

skelly500

5 posts

Wannabe Geek
+1 received by user: 4


  #3458799 4-Feb-2026 18:43
Send private message quote this post

Unsure where the phone came from, and the CSC is XNZ.

Linux
12293 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 8573

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3458863 4-Feb-2026 20:48
Send private message quote this post

VoLTE is not a SIM card feature but Network & Handset support

 
 
 
 

Shop on-line at New World now for your groceries (affiliate link).
insane
3325 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1006

ID Verified
Trusted
2degrees
Subscriber

  #3458865 4-Feb-2026 21:08
Send private message quote this post

Maybe in their case it is, or was at least:

 

 

https://www.warehousemobile.co.nz/3g-sim-swap

Oblivian
7355 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2124

ID Verified

  #3458866 4-Feb-2026 21:14
Send private message quote this post

They seem to be mirroring 2d support page which also suggests going into network mode and forcing 4g rather than auto switching.too. Perhaps a priority bug?

Linux
12293 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 8573

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3458868 4-Feb-2026 21:26
Send private message quote this post

@insane That has to be related to something else not VoLTE directly

dollarmixbag
1 post

Wannabe Geek


  #3458874 4-Feb-2026 21:41
Send private message quote this post

It sounds like it may be the SIM age issue. That link above from WHB site doesn't help at all, nothing once you log into your account. The WH Mobile customer line is not working. I phoned 2D and they put me through to their 'WHB' internal team. Quite nice guy working out of Johannesburg call centre, he confirmed it was the SIM. I'll have to call them (2degres) back tomorrow during business hours to 'port' the number to the new blank SIM I had to buy from a very dillapidated WH store this evening. 

 

No comms about this at all from WH. I've seen social posts people have bought new phones thinking it was a hardware issue, but same sim still not working. horrific customer service!

 

In other news I see they just fired 270ppl today... hopefully includes whoevers in charge of WHM. They can't even run their own customer service anymore, I think I'm just a 2D customer now, with a red SIM card...

Linux
12293 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 8573

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3458876 4-Feb-2026 21:44
Send private message quote this post

VoLTE is not a SIM card feature it is network / handset feature you could have a SIM card from Bell South 1994 and VoLTE would still work

 

The issue could be the MSISDN / Mobile number is not provisioned correctly in the core network / IMS for VoLTE

 

No such thing as porting a mobile number to one SIM card to another unless you are changing mobile carriers and you port the mobile number

 

What they are going to do is a SIM swap on your mobile number as the mobile number is not on the SIM card

 
 
 
 

Shop now at Mighty Ape (affiliate link).
yitz
2258 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 604


  #3458877 4-Feb-2026 21:51
Send private message quote this post

The SIM card I'm working with is also an original red one (later there was the black and green zig zag one)

 

What phone are you working with @dollarmixbag ?

 

Might have to go in store and ask for a blank SIM swap as was thinking of switching them to One NZ but WM casual rates are more suitable for low usage.

yitz
2258 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 604


  #3458878 4-Feb-2026 21:54
Send private message quote this post

Linux:

 

The issue could be the MSISDN / Mobile number is not provisioned correctly in the core network / IMS for VoLTE

 

 

If calling via "2degrees WiFi calling" is working then would that indicate IMS is enabled on the network side for the mobile number? But no VoLTE.

skelly500

5 posts

Wannabe Geek
+1 received by user: 4


  #3458893 4-Feb-2026 23:31
Send private message quote this post

Dug up a no longer working 2Degrees sim and added it to Mum's phone, and the VoLTE/wi-fi calling options appeared so there's something not quite right. Will try and have a chat with someone tomorrow...

 

In the meantime, she'll have to make do with an iPhone with a bad battery for txts and calls. That'll teach her.

boosacnoodle
1350 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 909


  #3458894 4-Feb-2026 23:40
Send private message quote this post

Someone else suggested turning on Data Roaming made their VoLTE start working. Could be worth a try?

 1 | 2 | 3
Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.








RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2026 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 