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ForumsNew Zealand Mobile and WirelessMobiWire Ogima 2 as a replacement for the Cat B40 that does 4G VoLTE on all networks
rz001

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#324187 11-Mar-2026 01:44
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hi,

 

    since the changeover to purely 4G VoLTE, has anyone purchased a MobiWire Ogima 2 cellphone, paid the $30 unlock fee to One NZ, then been able to use the phone on the 2degrees network to make and receive voice calls?

 

note that the Ogima 2 is a very different phone to the original Ogima, with the Ogima 2 being internally nearly identical to the Cat B40; externally, the differences between Ogima 2 and Cat B40 are only stylistic. i own a Cat B40 (purchased from Spark a few years back), but while it works with Spark's 4G VoLTE network, it does not work with 2degrees to make or receive voice calls (texts do work fine).

 

 

 

the reason i ask is that One NZ has told me that the MobiWire Ogima 2 "should" (once unlocked) work all the other NZ 4G VoLTE networks, but then been extremely cagey about making any firm commitment - to the extent of their retail outlets telling me (essentially) that if i buy the phone, pay the fee, and it does not work on 2degrees, then i have no comeback.

 

the reluctance of One NZ to make any firm commitment leaves me reluctant to shell out any money just yet.

 

and before anybody asks, both my Cat B40 and the Ogima 2 support the full set of bands in use by NZ 4G networks. the difference between them it that the Cat B40 dates from 2021, while the Ogima 2 is far more recent.

 

 

 

cheers,

 

rob   :-)

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MaxineN
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  #3468633 11-Mar-2026 07:12
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So there are 0 guarantees VoLTE will work unless it's specifically stated on the 2degrees website it's supported.

 

The only guarantee is that it will connect to another carriers network and data will work, but VoLTE is a different beast. You can only know if you try and that's a risk. Why not buy a supported device from 2degrees?




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rz001

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  #3468646 11-Mar-2026 08:49
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MaxineN:

 

[...] Why not buy a supported device from 2degrees?

 

 

because 2degrees do not sell any comparable device.

 

both the Cat B40 and MobiWire Ogima 2 are quite unique, with IP69 waterproofing, gorilla glass screen, and ruggedized body construction.

 

cheers,

 

rob   :-)

nztim
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  #3468648 11-Mar-2026 08:59
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Quite simple

 

  • Unlock means the Sim will be accepted by the phone and connect to the network
  • Frequencies determines if the phone has the radio band to talk to the network
  • APN provided by the SIM tell the phone modem how to connect to Data
  • VoLTE Profile which is baked into the phones software, tell the phone how to connect to the carriers voice server and what voice protocols to use, without this, your phone will simply be a data tablet

You cannot manually put settings into the phone's software for the VoLTE profile, it's there or its not, and without it your phone will simply be a data tablet, and each profile for each carrier is different

 

Time for a new phone




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rz001

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  #3468655 11-Mar-2026 09:27
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nztim: i am well aware of the above points. this is why i am asking if anyone has purchased a new MobiWire Ogima 2 cellphone from One NZ. as it happens, the MobiWire Ogima 2 is essentially the same hardware and casing as my current Cat B40, but with newer firmware. to date i have been unable to get any absolute assurances that the MobiWire Ogima 2 also has the full set of VoLTE parameters to provide voice services on all of NZ's current networks; testing this is trivial to perform given one has access to a MobiWire Ogima 2 cellphone.

 

 

 

cheers,

 

rob   :-)

MaxineN
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  #3468656 11-Mar-2026 09:29
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No carrier is going to give you any assurance it will work for a device they've never tested or worked with.

 

Unless they explicitly say it's supported on their website it is a risk.




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Linux
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  #3468660 11-Mar-2026 09:35
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@rz001 The handset is $99 + unlocking fee from OneNZ cheap as chips or look on Facebook Market place for a 2nd hand one and test it on 2degrees

 

Edit: 2degrees sell 4G / VoLTE approved TCL handsets cheaper than $99

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE. Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
rz001

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  #3468663 11-Mar-2026 09:45
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MaxineN:

 

No carrier is going to give you any assurance it will work for a device they've never tested or worked with.

 

Unless they explicitly say it's supported on their website it is a risk.

 

 

the PB Tech website explicitly states that the Mobiwire Ogima 2 cellphone: "Support[s] Networks: OneNZ, 2degrees, Spark, Skinny" (list copied from the PB Tech website). but when i asked in store, i was told that the website was in error.

 

it is noteworthy (but not conclusive) that One NZ will accept a $30 payment to unlock any MobiWire Ogima 2 cellphone purchased from them. if the phone did not support usage on the other networks then One NZ would be selling a service that was not 'fit for purpose' as defined under the CGA.

 

this is why i am asking:

 

     

  1. does anyone reading this thread own a MobiWire Ogima 2 cellphone purchased from One NZ recently?
  2. have they then paid the $30 feed to One NZ to unlock the cellphone?
  3. have they next tried inserting a 2degrees SIM into the cellphone and making a voice call?

 

if just one person can answer YES to all 3 of the above, then i will be a happy camper   😁

 

cheers,

 

rob   :-)

Linux
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  #3468664 11-Mar-2026 09:49
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@rz001 This simple keep a screen shot of that on the PB Tech website and if it does not work on 2degrees VoLTE or fails in the future just return them under the CGA

 

I am sure PB tech would have tested the handset on 2degrees VoLTE and that is why they have advertised it as working!

rz001

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  #3468666 11-Mar-2026 09:53
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Linux:

 

@rz001 The handset is $99 + unlocking fee from OneNZ cheap as chips or look on Facebook Market place for a 2nd hand one and test it on 2degrees

 

[...] 2degrees sell 4G / VoLTE approved TCL handsets cheaper than $99

 

 

Linux: thank you for your contribution. i am aware of all the above. as i have already said, the MobiWire Ogima 2 is a rather unique cellphone in that it has IP69 waterproofing, gorilla glass screen, and ruggedized body construction. it is pretty much bombproof. meanwhile, the TCL Onetouch 4042s that i presume you are referring to is not waterproof, does not have a gorilla glass screen, and is certainly NOT ruggedized.

 

cheers,

 

rob   :-)

 

 

nztim
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  #3468706 11-Mar-2026 11:08
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PB Tech have been caught out for selling phones that don't have VoLTE support or VoLTE support for only one or two of the three carriers

 

They actually have to put the SIM in from each carrier and not just see that it gets signal and use data but actually make a call.

 

And even then the manufacturer if they never intended for the phone to actually used on a specific network in NZ decides in a software update to remove some or all of the NZ carriers VoLTE profiles you are still up shit creek without a paddle.

 

That's why in this day with VoLTE been a thing, only buy a phone (with the exception of Apple iPhones) from the carrier you intend to use the phone on.

 

 




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nztim
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  #3468707 11-Mar-2026 11:11
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if you love the MobiWire Ogima 2 so much why don't you just stick with OneNZ :) rather than going on in a tangent to try get it and have it work with 2degrees




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rz001

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  #3468917 11-Mar-2026 14:20
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nztim:

 

if you love the MobiWire Ogima 2 so much why don't you just stick with OneNZ

 

[...] rather than going on in a tangent to try get it and have it work with 2degrees

 

 

nztim: thank you for you continued input.

 

unfortunately the cellular services provided by One NZ do not fit my requirements, meanwhile the MobiWire Ogima 2 cellphone they sell for $99 (and are willing to unlock for a $30 fee) is the only cellphone available from any NZ carrier that has IP69 waterproofing, gorilla glass screen, and a ruggedized body construction that it is pretty much bombproof.

 

i do not "love the MobiWire Ogima 2" as you put it, but it is the only solution i have found to a specific problem.

 

on Monday i met with two One NZ executives at their christchurch corporate offices and discussed the matter for around an hour. after explaining to them the details of how VoLTE works wrt network parameters held within the cellphone, they seemed to (more or less) understand the problem. however, they could not see any way, within the constraints of the corporate structure of the company, that it would be possible for an employee of One NZ to grab a MobiWire Ogima 2 off the shelf, unlock it, and plug in a 2degrees SIM to test it. since then One NZ have told me that "it should work", but not with any degree of technical confidence that inspires me to believe the assertion any more that a weather forecast asserting that  'it should be sunny tomorrow'.

 

so, i am left searching for someone who out there in computerland who:

 

     

  1. owns a MobiWire Ogima 2 cellphone purchased from One NZ recently,
  2. has paid the $30 feed to One NZ to unlock the cellphone,
  3. inserted a 2degrees SIM into the cellphone and tried making a voice call.

 

cheers,

 

rob   :-)

Linux
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  #3468920 11-Mar-2026 14:22
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If you are that desperate to know go buy one and SIM unlock it and test it and keep us updated

rz001

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  #3468922 11-Mar-2026 14:35
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Linux:

 

If you are that desperate to know go buy one and SIM unlock it and test it and keep us updated

 

 

Linux: thank you for your ongoing input.

 

i am not desperate. i simply started this thread to inquire if anyone out there had bought a MobiWire Ogima 2 cellphone recently and gone through the steps needed to ascertain if it could, after being unlocked, make voice calls on the 2degrees network.

 

cheers,

 

rob   :-)

tangerz
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  #3468934 11-Mar-2026 14:52
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Linux:

 

If you are that desperate to know go buy one and SIM unlock it and test it and keep us updated

 

 

 

 

^^ This may be your best option as it's quite a niche situation you find yourself in, with a niche product.

 

 

 

Have you considered contacting Mobiware directly to see if 2 Degrees VoLTE profiles are included in the firmware?

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