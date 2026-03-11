hi,

since the changeover to purely 4G VoLTE, has anyone purchased a MobiWire Ogima 2 cellphone, paid the $30 unlock fee to One NZ, then been able to use the phone on the 2degrees network to make and receive voice calls?

note that the Ogima 2 is a very different phone to the original Ogima, with the Ogima 2 being internally nearly identical to the Cat B40; externally, the differences between Ogima 2 and Cat B40 are only stylistic. i own a Cat B40 (purchased from Spark a few years back), but while it works with Spark's 4G VoLTE network, it does not work with 2degrees to make or receive voice calls (texts do work fine).

the reason i ask is that One NZ has told me that the MobiWire Ogima 2 " should " (once unlocked) work all the other NZ 4G VoLTE networks, but then been extremely cagey about making any firm commitment - to the extent of their retail outlets telling me (essentially) that if i buy the phone, pay the fee, and it does not work on 2degrees, then i have no comeback.

the reluctance of One NZ to make any firm commitment leaves me reluctant to shell out any money just yet.

and before anybody asks, both my Cat B40 and the Ogima 2 support the full set of bands in use by NZ 4G networks. the difference between them it that the Cat B40 dates from 2021, while the Ogima 2 is far more recent.

cheers,

rob :-)