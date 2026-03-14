Hi all.
Does anyone know why 'kogan' APN seems to be gone?
A friend who uses them can no longer make/receive calls. There's also nothing on their website to say it's changed.
If I reset the network settings on the phone, the kogan APN is deleted, then switches to VFNZ Internet (APN vodafone) and VFNZ PXT (APN live.vodafone.com). This works and VoLTE now works too.
So now he can stmake/receive calls again. I don't know if thats a round-about way to get it to work without getting extra charges for calls or not?
If I try putting in the old kogan APN it just doesn't work.
Cheers,
Gavin.