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ForumsNew Zealand Mobile and WirelessKogan APN has disappeared in Southland and calls wont connect.
kiwirock

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#324227 14-Mar-2026 16:07
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Hi all.

 

Does anyone know why 'kogan' APN seems to be gone? 

 

A friend who uses them can no longer make/receive calls. There's also nothing on their website to say it's changed.

 

If I reset the network settings on the phone, the kogan APN is deleted, then switches to VFNZ Internet (APN vodafone) and VFNZ PXT (APN live.vodafone.com). This works and VoLTE now works too. 

 

So now he can stmake/receive calls again. I don't know if thats a round-about way to get it to work without getting extra charges for calls or not?

 

If I try putting in the old kogan APN it just doesn't work.

 

Cheers,

 

Gavin.

 

 

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Linux
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  #3470133 14-Mar-2026 17:17
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@kiwirock Will not impact billing in anyway as this is not APN related billing is done off IMSI / MSISDN



richms
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  #3470186 14-Mar-2026 17:51
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I had no idea they had an APN, I have always just put the sim in a phone and whatever it did was right and I had data and calls. Never bothered to test MMS since I would rather that not be a thing.




Richard rich.ms

yitz
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  #3470194 14-Mar-2026 18:15
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Are you saying the 'kogan' APN stopped VoLTE from working?

 

Maybe that APN was a 2G/3G thing.



Linux
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  #3470195 14-Mar-2026 18:16
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yitz:

 

Are you saying the 'kogan' APN stopped VoLTE from working?

 

 

Can't do

kiwirock

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  #3470201 14-Mar-2026 18:34
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yitz:

 

Are you saying the 'kogan' APN stopped VoLTE from working?

 

Maybe that APN was a 2G/3G thing.

 

 

The person at kogan I chatted with said it may have something to do with the network upgrade, or 3G drop. But they couldn't confirm, and didn't really know themselves. The email they sent with their settings, was just the one's I was already trying, again.

 

I took the sim out, put it in a spare phone I had after all that, then the VoLTE started working. Then swtiched the sim back to the phone in question, and did another network reset. Then VoLTE started working on that phone too, it wouldn't before. So it may have been an old 3G setting as you say.

 

When I did a network search though after the reset, it showed Vodafone, 2Degrees and Spark. Then two other odd balls, 53023 I think it was and 53001 or something like that. I think the 53023 or whatever it was, was another 2degrees (maybe warehouse mobile?) and the other I couldn't find any information on. That might be perhaps kogan's but it hasn't been named properly if that's the case down here in Invercargill.

 

I was able in the end, to just go with the automatic one's after a network reset, then modify them to have kogan as the APN for the data, and live.vodafone.com for the MMS stuff which he doesn't use anyway. It stayed working on like the third attempt.

 

So if the calls crap out again, I'll just switch it all back to the defaults which came up with the vodafone one's instead, which also worked. It was annoying they couldn't really tell me what was going on at kogan other than guess it's do with network upgrades and switch overs, but they were none the wiser about the exactly details of that.

 

 

 

Gav.

 

 

 

 

 

 

kiwirock

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  #3470202 14-Mar-2026 18:35
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Linux:

 

@kiwirock Will not impact billing in anyway as this is not APN related billing is done off IMSI / MSISDN

 

 

 

 

Good to know. That means if it dies again will just leave it on the vodafone ones.

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Dyson appliances (affiliate link).
boosacnoodle
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  #3470215 14-Mar-2026 19:26
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Did it stop working on the 10th and are they using eSIM?

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