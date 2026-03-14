yitz: Are you saying the 'kogan' APN stopped VoLTE from working? Maybe that APN was a 2G/3G thing.

The person at kogan I chatted with said it may have something to do with the network upgrade, or 3G drop. But they couldn't confirm, and didn't really know themselves. The email they sent with their settings, was just the one's I was already trying, again.

I took the sim out, put it in a spare phone I had after all that, then the VoLTE started working. Then swtiched the sim back to the phone in question, and did another network reset. Then VoLTE started working on that phone too, it wouldn't before. So it may have been an old 3G setting as you say.

When I did a network search though after the reset, it showed Vodafone, 2Degrees and Spark. Then two other odd balls, 53023 I think it was and 53001 or something like that. I think the 53023 or whatever it was, was another 2degrees (maybe warehouse mobile?) and the other I couldn't find any information on. That might be perhaps kogan's but it hasn't been named properly if that's the case down here in Invercargill.

I was able in the end, to just go with the automatic one's after a network reset, then modify them to have kogan as the APN for the data, and live.vodafone.com for the MMS stuff which he doesn't use anyway. It stayed working on like the third attempt.

So if the calls crap out again, I'll just switch it all back to the defaults which came up with the vodafone one's instead, which also worked. It was annoying they couldn't really tell me what was going on at kogan other than guess it's do with network upgrades and switch overs, but they were none the wiser about the exactly details of that.

Gav.