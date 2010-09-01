Leaving this here for anyone that might hit this issue:

VOLTE was not active on my Samsung Galaxy Note 9 on Skinny. Even though everything was as suggested and the phone did get VOLTE on 2degrees, One NZ and Spark. After going around in circles with customer support I got to the right people via a formal complaint.

They instructed me as follows:

I can see that you currently only have the settings for text and data to work. To ensure your VoLTE (voice services) will function after the 3G closure, please follow the steps below:

Go to Settings > Connections > Mobile Network > Access Point Names. Click "Add". Enter the following details: Name: ims

APN: ims

APN Type: ims

APN Protocol: IPv6 Leave all other parameters unchanged except for the ones mentioned above. Once done, click on the three dots at the top right of your screen and select Save.

This should enable VoLTE on your phone.

This did work, Galaxy Note 9 now works fine ahead of the 3G shutdown.

I don't know about updating the OP. In effect my phone now has two APN entries. One per the OP, and one per my post.

I'm assuming that my phone is a special case, and most Skinny users will not need or have this.