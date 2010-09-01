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ForumsNew Zealand Mobile and WirelessAPN Settings for New Zealand
freitasm

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#67440 1-Sep-2010 21:20
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The APN list will initially show blank. To add a new APN, go to the APN list, press the menu button, then New APN (some don't realize this!)

2Degrees

 

Name: 2degrees internet
APN: internet
Proxy:
Port:
Username:
Password:
Server:
MMSC:
MMS Proxy:
MMS Port:
MCC: 530
MNC: 24
Authentication Type:
APN Type: default 

 

Name: 2degrees MMS
APN: mms
Proxy:
Port:
Username:
Password:
Server:
MMSC: http://mms.2degreesmobile.net.nz:48090
MMS proxy: 118.148.001.118 (take care not to omit the leading zeros)
MMS port: 8080
MCC: 530
MNC: 24
Authentication Type:
APN type: mms 

 

 

 

Spark (it should need just this APN for both data and MMS)

 

APN Name: internet
APN: internet
Proxy: 
Port: 
Username: 
Password: 
Server: 
MMSC: http://lsmmsc.xtra.co.nz
MMS proxy: 210.55.11.73
MMS port: 80
MCC: 530
MNC: 05
Authentication Type : PAP
APN type: default, dun, supl, hipri, mms

 

 

 

Skinny

 

Name: Skinny Data
APN: wapaccess.co.nz
MMSC: http://mms.mmsaccess.co.nz/
MMS Proxy 210.55.11.73
Port: 80
MCC: 530
MNC: 05
Authentication type: 
APN Type: mms
APN Protocol: IPv4
User name and Password: 

 

 

 

Vodafone New Zealand

 

Name: VFNZ Web
APN: vodafone
Proxy: 
Port: 
Username: 
Password:
Server:
MMSC:
MMS Proxy:
MMS Port:
MMS Protocol: WAP 2.0
MCC: 530
MNC: 01
Authentication Type:
APN Type: default, supl

Name: MMS
APN: live.vodafone.com
Proxy: 
Port: 
Username: 
Password:
Server: 
MMSC: http://pxt.vodafone.net.nz/pxtsend
MMS Proxy: 172.30.38.3
MMS Port: 8080
MMS Protocol: WAP 2.0
MCC: 530
MNC: 01
Authentication Type:
APN Type: mms

 

 

 

Orcon

 

Name:
APN:
Proxy:
Port:
Username:
Password:
Server:
MMSC:
MMS Proxy:
MMS Port:
MCC: 530
MNC:
Authentication Type:
APN Type: default 

Name: Orcon MMS
APN: wap.orcon.net.nz
Proxy:
Port:
Username:
Password:
Server:
MMSC: orcon.nzmms.net.nz/pxtsend
MMS proxy: 172.30.38.3
MMS port: 8080
MCC:
MNC:
Authentication Type:
APN type: mms 




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freitasm

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  #2238633 15-May-2019 21:02
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Anyone who could help providing the settings for Spark, 2degrees to keep this up to date?




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gajan
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  #2238643 15-May-2019 21:25
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For Spark :

 

 

 

APN Name: internet
APN: internet
Proxy:
Port:
Username:
Password:
Server:
MMSC: http://lsmmsc.xtra.co.nz
MMS proxy: 210.55.11.73
MMS port: 80
MCC: 530
MNC: 05

 

Authentication Type : PAP
APN type: default, dun, supl, hipri, mms

 

 




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freitasm

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  #2238652 15-May-2019 21:40
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@gajan, thanks - do you have the MMS settings too please?

 

 




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gajan
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  #2238663 15-May-2019 22:03
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We don’t need a seperate profile anymore the ‘mms’ tag under the main APN’s “APN type” will force the mms app to use that.

If the phone doesn’t support APN type then the same settings can be used under whatever MMS profile the phone needs. Hope that makes sense...




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hio77
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  #2238679 15-May-2019 22:36
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to confirm, gajan is the expert in mobile, those wap ones aren't relevant at all.

 

please update OP @freitasm 




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murl
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  #3456389 27-Jan-2026 12:43
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Leaving this here for anyone that might hit this issue:

 

 

 

VOLTE was not active on my Samsung Galaxy Note 9 on Skinny. Even though everything was as suggested and the phone did get VOLTE on 2degrees, One NZ and Spark.   After going around in circles with customer support I got to the right people via a formal complaint. 

 

 

 

They instructed me as follows: 

 

 

 

I can see that you currently only have the settings for text and data to work. To ensure your VoLTE (voice services) will function after the 3G closure, please follow the steps below:

 

 

 

 

 

     

  1. Go to Settings > Connections > Mobile Network > Access Point Names.
  2. Click "Add".
  3. Enter the following details:

     

     

     

    • Name: ims
    • APN: ims
    • APN Type: ims
    • APN Protocol: IPv6
  4. Leave all other parameters unchanged except for the ones mentioned above.
  5. Once done, click on the three dots at the top right of your screen and select Save.

 

 

 

This should enable VoLTE on your phone.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This did work, Galaxy Note 9 now works fine ahead of the 3G shutdown. 

 

 

 

I don't know about updating the OP. In effect my phone now has two APN entries. One per the OP, and one per my post.

 

 

I'm assuming that my phone is a special case, and most Skinny users will not need or have this.

 
 
 
 

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gajan
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  #3456398 27-Jan-2026 13:26
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Generally the ims APN does not need to be created. Did you try a ‘reset APN settings’ ? Also standard NZ software build ?




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murl
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  #3456399 27-Jan-2026 13:31
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Yep, I tried a lot of things, including those. The only thing that worked was the step they gave me. Everything standard. All a bit of a mystery to me, happy it is working now though, as I don't really want to change provider or phone at this time. 

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  #3456403 27-Jan-2026 13:47
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wapaccess.co.nz ??? WAP died back in 2008ish

murl
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  #3456465 27-Jan-2026 19:10
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I looked at my Wife's (newer) phone, it does have the entry for IMS - also XCAP, again I don't know if that is standard for Skinny, probably because she is not a tinkerer. 

 

 

 

So the IMS entry should probably be promoted to the OP @freitasm

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  #3456467 27-Jan-2026 19:41
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I’d be interested in what version SW you have on your Note9 as it should have worked with Skinny automatically.

 

(DM me your details if your ok with that) - I’ll check with our device team. 

 

manually configuring the IMS apn will not always work (as there are other APNs needed too - for all services - including emergency calls) — and these are hidden in some android devices - so probably a bit of fluke it worked for you. 




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