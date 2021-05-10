Hello All
Is anyone of you able to tell me which wireless broadband providers allow VOIP?
2talk would not tell me so I hope someone here can help me on that?
Thanks
I'd imagine it would be viewed as somewhat anti-competitive if providers were to prohibit VoIP entirely and AFAIK no NZ providers actively do this, although some reserve the common SIP ports on your public IP for their own voice service (ie you may be required to do your VoIP on non-standard ports).
You should be fine using 2talk with any broadband provider though, with a couple of caveats; those are that may need to use TCP signalling and you may need to use their alternative port (50600 instead of 5060).
Whether the quality of the broadband service is up to the task of running VoIP is another question (requires low latency and very low packet loss for a good experience), but when it comes to fixed microwave wireless it usually has more to do with the topographical characteristics of the connection and contention at the aggregation points rather than the particular radio technology used.
speed:
I'd imagine it would be viewed as somewhat anti-competitive if providers were to prohibit VoIP entirely and AFAIK no NZ providers actively do this, although some reserve the common SIP ports on your public IP for their own voice service (ie you may be required to do your VoIP on non-standard ports).
You should be fine using 2talk with any broadband provider though, with a couple of caveats; those are that may need to use TCP signalling and you may need to use their alternative port (50600 instead of 5060).
Whether the quality of the broadband service is up to the task of running VoIP is another question (requires low latency and very low packet loss for a good experience), but when it comes to fixed microwave wireless it usually has more to do with the topographical characteristics of the connection and contention at the aggregation points rather than the particular radio technology used.
Thanks @speed👍
Looks like there might be some trial and error time ahead if we chose to go with it 🤔
Just wondering if anyone here has a successful VOIP over wireless broadband?
I've personally used VoIP on Vodafone, Spark, 2Degrees and Netspeed. Spark was very hit and miss in a built up area (eg, Wellington CBD)
Netspeed is at a rural property, using Vodafones 4g network - never misses a beat and their support is awesome
modcar:
Netspeed is at a rural property, using Vodafones 4g network - never misses a beat and their support is awesome
I used Netspeed and 2Talk, never skipped a beat, Netspeed was an excellent company to deal with, I had them for 2 years in Auckland as Chorus refused to fix the copper as UFB was coming soon.
John
I know enough to be dangerous
Not that I'm recommending it, but FWIW I have in-laws who successfully access 2talk's voice service over Skinny's $45/month FWB product:
https://www.skinny.co.nz/broadband/
Noig:
Interestingly I have seen this on Skinny's website. Good to hear it is possible with Skinny as it would be our preferred provider.
I just checked and for whatever reason Skinny is not providing WBB in our area even if I can see Spark's tower.
i'd suspect spark's site will say no too, or only offer rural services.
#include <std_disclaimer>
Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.
hio77:
i'd suspect spark's site will say no too, or only offer rural services.
Thanks
So Vodafone is about the only one left😒
chevrolux: We run a bunch of small business customers, who use our cloud-hosted 3CX servers, on Vodafone RBI and they are totally fine - our one requirement is they have an external antenna installed regardless of how close they are to the cell.
Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer.
The big thing is as above, ideally a provider with public IP; but in saying that, I have 2talk VoIP running fine for a customer over a Skinny WBB connection. In my experience, I have always found Vodafone (4G wireless) to have the edge on (wireless broadband) consistency for VoIP reliability, extending to Zoom meetings, and other VoIP / Video conferencing etc.
Rural IT and Broadband support.
Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally
Rural Broadband RBI installer for Ultimate Broadband and Full Flavour
Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com
nztim: Most wireless BB uses CG-Nat which kills sip
...
coffeebaron:The big thing is as above, ideally a provider with public IP
...
Thank you both. 👍😄
I will make a few calls today to see what I can do. Vodafone seems to cost more than Spark on the first look. And lets not forget, rural wireless broadband costs more even if the tower is in sight.😁
Noig:chevrolux: We run a bunch of small business customers, who use our cloud-hosted 3CX servers, on Vodafone RBI and they are totally fine - our one requirement is they have an external antenna installed regardless of how close they are to the cell.
Thanks @chevrolux
I'll contact Vodafone and Spark and see what they can offer in the way of allowing VOIP through.
Should have said sorry, we buy from a wholesaler and they run it on a private APN so the connections get assigned a public IP as opposed to the standard CG-NAT range.
Would recommend you talk to the likes of Netspeed, Ultimate Broadband, Full Flavour (maybe??), etc. As they have much more workable plans than the standard Vodafone retail offerings.
We have sites running 4G as a secondary connection which takes over when the primary goes down (Primary is either VDSL or UFB). about half of these sites are running Vodafone One Business (VOIP), and have never noticed calls dropping or failing, even if the primary connection goes down during a call.
I've had one site running on the wireless connection for a day, and they didn't notice any call (or internet) issues.