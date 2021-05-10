Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
VOIP on wireless broadband
Noig

400 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#285684 10-May-2021 11:29
Hello All

 

Is anyone of you able to tell me which wireless broadband providers allow VOIP?

 

2talk would not tell me so I hope someone here can help me on that?

 

Thanks

speed
271 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2705402 10-May-2021 11:57
I'd imagine it would be viewed as somewhat anti-competitive if providers were to prohibit VoIP entirely and AFAIK no NZ providers actively do this, although some reserve the common SIP ports on your public IP for their own voice service (ie you may be required to do your VoIP on non-standard ports).

 

You should be fine using 2talk with any broadband provider though, with a couple of caveats; those are that may need to use TCP signalling and you may need to use their alternative port (50600 instead of 5060).

 

Whether the quality of the broadband service is up to the task of running VoIP is another question (requires low latency and very low packet loss for a good experience), but when it comes to fixed microwave wireless it usually has more to do with the topographical characteristics of the connection and contention at the aggregation points rather than the particular radio technology used.

 

 

Noig

400 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2705406 10-May-2021 12:06
speed:

 

I'd imagine it would be viewed as somewhat anti-competitive if providers were to prohibit VoIP entirely and AFAIK no NZ providers actively do this, although some reserve the common SIP ports on your public IP for their own voice service (ie you may be required to do your VoIP on non-standard ports).

 

You should be fine using 2talk with any broadband provider though, with a couple of caveats; those are that may need to use TCP signalling and you may need to use their alternative port (50600 instead of 5060).

 

Whether the quality of the broadband service is up to the task of running VoIP is another question (requires low latency and very low packet loss for a good experience), but when it comes to fixed microwave wireless it usually has more to do with the topographical characteristics of the connection and contention at the aggregation points rather than the particular radio technology used.

 

 

Thanks @speed👍

 

Looks like there might be some trial and error time ahead if we chose to go with it 🤔

 

Just wondering if anyone here has a successful VOIP over wireless broadband?

modcar
73 posts

Master Geek


  #2705432 10-May-2021 12:17
I've personally used VoIP on Vodafone, Spark, 2Degrees and Netspeed.  Spark was very hit and miss in a built up area (eg, Wellington CBD)

 

 

 

Netspeed is at a rural property, using Vodafones 4g network - never misses a beat and their support is awesome

 

 

 

 



SATTV
1348 posts

Uber Geek


  #2705437 10-May-2021 12:29
modcar:

 

 

 

 

 

Netspeed is at a rural property, using Vodafones 4g network - never misses a beat and their support is awesome

 

 

 

 

 

 

I used Netspeed and 2Talk, never skipped a beat, Netspeed was an excellent company to deal with, I had them for 2 years in Auckland as Chorus refused to fix the copper as UFB was coming soon.

 

John




I know enough to be dangerous

speed
271 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2705449 10-May-2021 12:38
Not that I'm recommending it, but FWIW I have in-laws who successfully access 2talk's voice service over Skinny's $45/month FWB product:

 

https://www.skinny.co.nz/broadband/

 

 

 

 

Noig

400 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2705505 10-May-2021 13:47
Thanks @modcar and @SATTV

 

Interestingly I have seen this on Skinny's website. Good to hear it is possible with Skinny as it would be our preferred provider.

 

I just checked and for whatever reason Skinny is not providing WBB in our area even if I can see Spark's tower.

 

 

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12970 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager
Subscriber

  #2705511 10-May-2021 14:09
Noig:

 

Thanks @modcar and @SATTV

 

Interestingly I have seen this on Skinny's website. Good to hear it is possible with Skinny as it would be our preferred provider.

 

I just checked and for whatever reason Skinny is not providing WBB in our area even if I can see Spark's tower.

 

 

 

 

i'd suspect spark's site will say no too, or only offer rural services.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 



Noig

400 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2705517 10-May-2021 14:24
hio77:

 

i'd suspect spark's site will say no too, or only offer rural services.

 

 

Thanks

 

So Vodafone is about the only one left😒

chevrolux
4962 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2705555 10-May-2021 15:22
We run a bunch of small business customers, who use our cloud-hosted 3CX servers, on Vodafone RBI and they are totally fine - our one requirement is they have an external antenna installed regardless of how close they are to the cell.

Noig

400 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2705740 10-May-2021 19:23
chevrolux: We run a bunch of small business customers, who use our cloud-hosted 3CX servers, on Vodafone RBI and they are totally fine - our one requirement is they have an external antenna installed regardless of how close they are to the cell.

Thanks @chevrolux
I'll contact Vodafone and Spark and see what they can offer in the way of allowing VOIP through.

nztim
2337 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2705742 10-May-2021 19:31
Most wireless BB uses CG-Nat which kills sip

Works for the providers own VOIP as that is only one level of NAT
But an ATA behind the modem will mean there is two levels of NAT

Spark do offer a static ip on their FWA product which gets around this but there is a monthly fee




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

coffeebaron
5934 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2705782 10-May-2021 21:33
The big thing is as above, ideally a provider with public IP; but in saying that, I have 2talk VoIP running fine for a customer over a Skinny WBB connection. In my experience, I have always found Vodafone (4G wireless) to have the edge on (wireless broadband) consistency for VoIP reliability, extending to Zoom meetings, and other VoIP / Video conferencing etc. 




Noig

400 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2705807 11-May-2021 05:49
nztim: Most wireless BB uses CG-Nat which kills sip

 

...

 

coffeebaron:The big thing is as above, ideally a provider with public IP

 

...

 

Thank you both. 👍😄

 

I will make a few calls today to see what I can do. Vodafone seems to cost more than Spark on the first look. And lets not forget, rural wireless broadband costs more even if the tower is in sight.😁


 

 

chevrolux
4962 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2705831 11-May-2021 08:32
Noig:
chevrolux: We run a bunch of small business customers, who use our cloud-hosted 3CX servers, on Vodafone RBI and they are totally fine - our one requirement is they have an external antenna installed regardless of how close they are to the cell.

Thanks @chevrolux
I'll contact Vodafone and Spark and see what they can offer in the way of allowing VOIP through.

 

Should have said sorry, we buy from a wholesaler and they run it on a private APN so the connections get assigned a public IP as opposed to the standard CG-NAT range.

 

Would recommend you talk to the likes of Netspeed, Ultimate Broadband, Full Flavour (maybe??), etc. As they have much more workable plans than the standard Vodafone retail offerings.

trig42
5374 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2705895 11-May-2021 10:43
We have sites running 4G as a secondary connection which takes over when the primary goes down (Primary is either VDSL or UFB). about half of these sites are running Vodafone One Business (VOIP), and have never noticed calls dropping or failing, even if the primary connection goes down during a call.

 

I've had one site running on the wireless connection for a day, and they didn't notice any call (or internet) issues. 

