I'd imagine it would be viewed as somewhat anti-competitive if providers were to prohibit VoIP entirely and AFAIK no NZ providers actively do this, although some reserve the common SIP ports on your public IP for their own voice service (ie you may be required to do your VoIP on non-standard ports).

You should be fine using 2talk with any broadband provider though, with a couple of caveats; those are that may need to use TCP signalling and you may need to use their alternative port (50600 instead of 5060).

Whether the quality of the broadband service is up to the task of running VoIP is another question (requires low latency and very low packet loss for a good experience), but when it comes to fixed microwave wireless it usually has more to do with the topographical characteristics of the connection and contention at the aggregation points rather than the particular radio technology used.