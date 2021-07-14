Ok - I have a tiny bit of VOIP experience but far far far from any sort of expert (I actually setup an asterisk server for a client with voice mail and all for 5 extensions years ago - Bugger if I remember much).

Currently I ported my home phone number to 2talk and I'm on the casual plan - I keep it ONLY because the number is so cool (Not putting it here ;) ) but basically it just rolls of the tongue and the nostalgist in me can't bare to lose it in-case I ever actually WANT a landline again.

So I'm paying $6.99 per month to hold the number and per minute rates for when my wife forgets to pick up her mobile and ring me for free and rings me on the landline. Otherwise it pretty much only rings for telemarketers and fundraising. I have a Linksys SPA112 currently and a couple of Polycom Soundpoint IP 331's lying around - I've setup on of the polycoms at my office for a laugh but don't really use it - Just testing them both but could be used.



Does anyone know of any really simple (Read as cheap) way to hold that number on a casual rate plan or even a good basic provider with a $10 plan that you actually get something on?? I know I've heard talk of 5c per minute mobile calling on SIP plans these days on typical $25 per user business plans.

This is not a technical issue, its not in anyway urgent or even important so feel free to glance past and ignore the tight b*st*rd scrooge but I get bored of watching $6.99 go to 2talk each month to simply bookmark a phone number and allow telemarketers to catch me in a weak moment and take twice the time they promise it will take.