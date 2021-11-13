Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVoIPVoIP or WiFiCalling or both?
pwssts

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


#290463 13-Nov-2021 11:05
Send private message

I am in a situation, where I have to switch technologies:
Vodafone is switching off the SureSignal technology in December. I have been using one of these for many years in the house to give us cell connectivity, which otherwise I would not have at our place in remote Marlborough. Our Internet is with a wireless network (not cell network) provider.

 

I realize I can use various apps on the phone(s) for other people to ring me like WhatsApp, skype etc. , but it depends on them using the right apps and requires multiple attempts depending on whether I am currently connected to a cell network or wireless at home, right? I am looking for some guidance in terms of what technology to use.

 

I also have a Grandstream HT503 and a Pi and was planning to join landline and a softphone app on the cell phones and computers (see point 3 below), but this SureSignal drama needs to be sorted first.

 

Here is what I would like to do:

 

1) Ideally keep our existing cell phone numbers
2) incoming calls/txt using this numbers will be routed to our phones - I guess this leads to WiFi Calling
3) bonus points for tying in our landline into the system, so no matter which number is called, both fixed and cell phones ring

 

The problem with WiFiCalling is that none of our Android phones is currently capable, so I can not easily check. What is the chance of rooting a spare one I have to get at least one enabled? From my currently still limited knowledge, WiFiCalling should be possible with any phone as long as the right software (modules) in Android are running? Aka it is not really a hardware issue?!?

 

The alternative is to get a Yagi and mount that further up the hill to improve the cell signal around the house. Trenching 80-100m coax is no mean feat either....

 


Too many options? Anyone willing to push me in the right direction?

Create new topic
Linux
9113 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2812230 13-Nov-2021 11:10
Send private message

Buy an official handset that supports WiFi calling easy as that

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Buy anything now at AliExpress.
Delorean
390 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2812231 13-Nov-2021 11:11
Send private message

you might want to check out 2D offerings, as they have had WiFi calling for sometime and your devices might work with their network

Create new topic





News and reviews »

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 