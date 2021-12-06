I have started having weird problems with my VOIP phone. I have been in touch with my ISP about this but no answers yet. I wonder if anyone here might know more.

1. I can’t receive phone calls. They all go to an immediate message that the called party (me) cannot be reached. There is then an option to leave a voicemail. I can play the voicemails so that part works, but the voicemail system has never behaved in this fashion before. I can call out normally.

2. I have started getting numerous random voicemails from different numbers I don’t recognise. All of them are blank. Of course I know about the call back scams but this feels different somehow and I have never had it before. These are the numbers so far: 0061295843091 (about a dozen empty messages from this number over several days. It does not appear on the Australian scam site. 0274112044: This showed up today. Also blank. 02102364214: This one immediately after. Blank.

I’m more worried about my inability to receive calls than the voicemails, but both represent a change in how things have worked until recently. Does anyone have any ideas about this?