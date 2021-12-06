Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums VoIP Weird VOIP problems
Rikkitic

Awrrr
15401 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#290813 6-Dec-2021 21:57
I have started having weird problems with my VOIP phone. I have been in touch with my ISP about this but no answers yet. I wonder if anyone here might know more.

 

1.    I can’t receive phone calls. They all go to an immediate message that the called party (me) cannot be reached. There is then an option to leave a voicemail. I can play the voicemails so that part works, but the voicemail system has never behaved in this fashion before. I can call out normally. 

 

2.    I have started getting numerous random voicemails from different numbers I don’t recognise. All of them are blank. Of course I know about the call back scams but this feels different somehow and I have never had it before. These are the numbers so far: 0061295843091 (about a dozen empty messages from this number over several days. It does not appear on the Australian scam site. 0274112044: This showed up today. Also blank. 02102364214: This one immediately after. Blank.

 

I’m more worried about my inability to receive calls than the voicemails, but both represent a change in how things have worked until recently. Does anyone have any ideas about this?




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Linux
8950 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2825391 6-Dec-2021 22:13
@Rikkitic Is your ISP providing the VoIP service?

Rikkitic

Awrrr
15401 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2825397 6-Dec-2021 22:25
Linux:

 

@Rikkitic Is your ISP providing the VoIP service?

 

 

Yes. I have submitted a ticket. But I would like to have as much information as possible.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Linux
8950 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2825400 6-Dec-2021 22:33
Rikkitic:

 

Linux:

 

@Rikkitic Is your ISP providing the VoIP service?

 

 

Yes. I have submitted a ticket. But I would like to have as much information as possible.

 

 

@Rikkitic The thing is you have not provided us with any information not even an ISP name hardware you are running ETC......



Rikkitic

Awrrr
15401 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2825404 6-Dec-2021 22:47
ISP is AO Net. ATA is Cisco systems. This is a WISP with a microwave transceiver. Don't know what else I can tell you. 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Linux
8950 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2825405 6-Dec-2021 22:52
Rikkitic:

 

ISP is AO Net. ATA is Cisco systems. This is a WISP with a microwave transceiver. Don't know what else I can tell you. 

 

 

@Rikkitic AO net provided the ATA? Have you tried a different ATA?

Rikkitic

Awrrr
15401 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2825409 6-Dec-2021 22:56
The ATA was from my previous ISP. It has worked fine for years. I don't know if it is the source of the problem. I am just trying to get information. I imagine a new ATA will be one of the things to try if another solution does not emerge.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Linux
8950 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2825416 6-Dec-2021 23:12
Rikkitic:

 

The ATA was from my previous ISP. It has worked fine for years. I don't know if it is the source of the problem. I am just trying to get information. I imagine a new ATA will be one of the things to try if another solution does not emerge.

 

 

@Rikkitic Would part of basic fault checking be try another ATA? Your ISP did not even provide this bit of hardware

 

You do not know it is the source of the problem unless you try another ATA



sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2825485 7-Dec-2021 07:29
If your RSP is supplying your voice service it's up to them to diagnose the issue.

 

Outbound calling working fine suggests registrations aren't successful or something is being blocked. There is almost certainly nothing wrong with the ATA. Would be a 5 min process to debug with a packet capture and work out where the issue is.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rikkitic

Awrrr
15401 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2825873 7-Dec-2021 15:29
Just had a phone call (!) from my provider. Somehow a setting change was intercepting my calls and redirecting them to voicemail. Neither they nor I know how that could have happened. Anyway, it is fixed now.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Linux
8950 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2826054 7-Dec-2021 16:25
@sbiddle is the king of VoIP

speed
270 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2826070 7-Dec-2021 16:49
Rikkitic:

 

Neither they nor I know how that could have happened.

 

 

That's a good reason for concern.

 

Just in case you're not aware there's an alternative:

 

https://www.starlink.com

 

:)

 

 

Rikkitic

Awrrr
15401 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2826074 7-Dec-2021 16:57
speed:

 

That's a good reason for concern.

 

Just in case you're not aware there's an alternative:

 

https://www.starlink.com

 

:)

 

 

 

 

I am aware of Starlink but I'm pretty happy with AO Net. Don't see any reason to change.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

MadEngineer
2993 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2826132 7-Dec-2021 17:25
High chance that was a hack where they use your line and forward calls to any number they want to get free calling to, at your cost. I’d be checking your toll calls




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

Rikkitic

Awrrr
15401 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2826265 7-Dec-2021 21:25
I just checked but nothing unusual.

 

-




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

