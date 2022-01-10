Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New NZ landline no. to autoroute to mobile (best option)
#293264 10-Jan-2022 11:53
Hi all.

 

Looking to set up a landline no. that can then auto route to my mobile.

 

Seen this for $20/month from say 2 degrees, but are there better options - looks to be from the smaller players possibly?

 

TIA

 

Mark

 

 

 

 




Mark Ascroft

  #2846038 10-Jan-2022 12:02
Yep. Have a look at these providers:

 

https://www.2talk.co.nz/

 

https://www.hero.co.nz/

 

 

Radicall

  #2846040 10-Jan-2022 12:04
I can set you up for $10.00 +GST, 15c per minute calls to mobile




  #2846046 10-Jan-2022 12:15
Cloud line from procall.co.nz will cost $5+gst/mo. Use the very reliable Groundwire app for free incoming calls.



  #2862006 5-Feb-2022 10:04
Depending on your telco, just Call Divert?  With Vodafone, mine is $3.55 per month with added advantage of ability to turn it off or on at will (if required).

