Hi all.
Looking to set up a landline no. that can then auto route to my mobile.
Seen this for $20/month from say 2 degrees, but are there better options - looks to be from the smaller players possibly?
TIA
Mark
Yep. Have a look at these providers:
I can set you up for $10.00 +GST, 15c per minute calls to mobile
Depending on your telco, just Call Divert? With Vodafone, mine is $3.55 per month with added advantage of ability to turn it off or on at will (if required).