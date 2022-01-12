Hi guys,



So I'm setting up VOIP for Slingshot through Grandstream HT802. My router is ASUS DSL-AC68U. I'm using my router as the Slingshot one's WIFI doesn't work too well. Get weak connection which drops.

Using my router internet seems to be working fine.

I've tried copying the same VOIP/SIP settings from Slingshot router settings over to the GS HT802. It's saying it's registered. I can make outgoing calls, I can receive calls.

What I am having trouble with is - I have Local DID number setup on siptalk.com.au for Sydney, Australia which is then forwarded to my landline here in NZ (see more details here - https://siptalk.com.au/voip-pabx/local-numbers/) so when family who live in Australia call that local number it is forwarded to our landline in NZ. It was working Ok with Slingshot router VOIP, but doesn't seem to be working with the GS HT802.

I can receive normal international calls (I've checked by getting people to call our landline from Australia - they used their mobile phone).



I've attached the settings for GS HT802.



Any help is appreciated!



Many thanks



Saadi