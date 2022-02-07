Hi team,

I'm looking to move a small business to VoIP. They are currently with Spark and using fibre broadband but with analogue phones (with spark providing the landline service).

They have pretty modest requirements, maybe 3 handsets but would like to have some features like auto attendant (dial 1 for Bob), extension calling, voicemail. They currently have two phone numbers they would want to bring.

They are after a provider that is known for reliability (this isn't critical services, but they want their phones to pretty much always work like the analogue ones do today), and is readily contactable for billing and support (of the backend service provided) queries. Once set up, they pretty much want to forget about it like they do with the phones today.

Who's good for this kind of stuff? I was going to try to have a chat to Spark next week about their "Cloud Phone" service - looks like from the website it would fit the bill (maybe not the support stuff if it's anything like their current support haha), but they dont have any pricing on the website I can see so I'm not sure if its aimed at small customers like this or not.

Cheers,