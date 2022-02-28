Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVoIPAnybody else notice a "migration" charge on their 2talk account?
gardner

11 posts

Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#294018 28-Feb-2022 13:56
Send private message

I got an email with the subject "2talk Service Update" and they mentioned that they had refreshed the UI. So, I logged in to notice that the only charge for the last long-while is a $7.60 charge for "migration".

 

 

 

 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.
speed
270 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2876287 28-Feb-2022 14:05
Send private message

Nothing other than the usual charges on mine (checked 3 months worth).

cyril7
8691 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2876295 28-Feb-2022 14:21
Send private message

Nope, purhaps did you migrate from the old to new system as requested sometime back, I wonder if they finally have to do it for you, they bill you which is reasonable I guess.

 

Cyril

kiwiharry
860 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2876296 28-Feb-2022 14:23
Send private message

No abnormal charges here either.

 

Although I did notice that last 2 months thay have been debiting plan charge from my credit card each month instead of using the account credit balance.




If you can't laugh at yourself then you probably shouldn't laugh at others.



gardner

11 posts

Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2876372 28-Feb-2022 15:44
Send private message

My mistake. It was a credit, not a charge. I'll delete this post so nobody wastes their time reading it.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41

Apple, Google and Microsoft Commit to Expanded Support for FIDO Standard
Posted 12-May-2022 17:38

Poly Announces New Pro-grade Devices, Poly Studio R30 and Poly Sync 10
Posted 12-May-2022 17:32

Logitech Introduces New Mouse Devices With Both Left and Right Hand Options
Posted 12-May-2022 17:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 