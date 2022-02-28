I got an email with the subject "2talk Service Update" and they mentioned that they had refreshed the UI. So, I logged in to notice that the only charge for the last long-while is a $7.60 charge for "migration".
Nothing other than the usual charges on mine (checked 3 months worth).
Nope, purhaps did you migrate from the old to new system as requested sometime back, I wonder if they finally have to do it for you, they bill you which is reasonable I guess.
Cyril
No abnormal charges here either.
Although I did notice that last 2 months thay have been debiting plan charge from my credit card each month instead of using the account credit balance.
My mistake. It was a credit, not a charge. I'll delete this post so nobody wastes their time reading it.