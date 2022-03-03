I’m having some trouble getting answers from ISP customer service reps so I thought I’d try here to see if there are any recommendations for my requirements.

I think my requirements are quite simple:

* VOIP

* Would like a local number (Nelson) for my business

* Need one line, one handset that can will work in a brick building 20-40 metres away

* Would like to continue to use current router (Amplifi HD and mesh points) for wifi

I spoke to a rep at Hero who was helpful and recommended the Yealink W53P. The only drawback is they can only offer a Christchurch number.

I spoke to a rep at 2Degrees and they said keeping my existing router for wifi would be complicated and recommended I just use its modem. I am reluctant to do this as the mesh points are required for wifi signal throughout the property. I don’t understand why I can’t just switch the Amplifi unit to bridge mode so it can happily co-exist with the 2Degrees modem. They were also unsure about the range of the 2Degrees phone.

Looking at the requirements above — is there an obvious solution? I am currently with Voyager for broadband so they are an option, but they require I rent or buy a modem off them.

I’m not opposed to having different providers for VOIP and broadband, but can see the benefits of going with one provider (and in the case of 2Degrees porting my mobile there too).

Appreciate any thoughts / recommendations.