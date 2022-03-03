Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
VOIP with local number and Amplifi HD

sqw

sqw

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


#294070 3-Mar-2022 14:09
Send private message

I’m having some trouble getting answers from ISP customer service reps so I thought I’d try here to see if there are any recommendations for my requirements. 

 

I think my requirements are quite simple:
* VOIP
* Would like a local number (Nelson) for my business
* Need one line, one handset that can will work in a brick building 20-40 metres away
* Would like to continue to use current router (Amplifi HD and mesh points) for wifi

 

I spoke to a rep at Hero who was helpful and recommended the Yealink W53P. The only drawback is they can only offer a Christchurch number. 

 

I spoke to a rep at 2Degrees and they said keeping my existing router for wifi would be complicated and recommended I just use its modem. I am reluctant to do this as the mesh points are required for wifi signal throughout the property. I don’t understand why I can’t just switch the Amplifi unit to bridge mode so it can happily co-exist with the 2Degrees modem. They were also unsure about the range of the 2Degrees phone. 

 

Looking at the requirements above — is there an obvious solution? I am currently with Voyager for broadband so they are an option, but they require I rent or buy a modem off them. 

 

I’m not opposed to having different providers for VOIP and broadband, but can see the benefits of going with one provider (and in the case of 2Degrees porting my mobile there too). 

 

Appreciate any thoughts / recommendations. 

xpd

xpd
A500 Mini Owner
11885 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2878337 3-Mar-2022 14:13
Send private message

Try 2Talk. I use them for my phone and got to pick what region my number was based etc.

 

I have it enabled on my Fritz (2degrees), mobile, and desktop so can pretty much pickup/make calls anywhere.

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 

cyril7
8702 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2878349 3-Mar-2022 15:07
Send private message

Hi, another +1 for 2Talk, I just logged into one of my accounts and can confirm I can port a number to any specfic exchange area in the country, including Nelson

 

Cyril

speed
270 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2878354 3-Mar-2022 15:15
Send private message

I'm really surprised to hear that Hero told you they couldn't supply you service! Especially since I'm based in Nelson myself and I have two Nelson phone numbers on VoIP from Hero. So does my Mum. My numbers start with 03929 and 03538 and my Mum's number starts with 03242.

 

Mine were ported from 2talk. Mum's was a new allocation from Hero.

 

When Hero offered you the new number, is there a chance you mistook it to be a ChCh number not recognising the prefix? Eg 03242 is definitely a 'local Nelson number', ie freely callable from an old-school analog Spark circuit as a 'local call'. It's just that most locals around here expect a Nelson number to only start with '54' or maybe '53'.

 

FWIW, I ordered Mum's Hero number entirely online using their web portal without needing to talk to any humans, so if you want to give it a go yourself just to see I'd recommend giving it a try.

 

+1 for the Yealink W53P, it's a good little 1.9Ghz DECT cordless which should work well in your application in your brick dwelling.

 

Ps, 2talk are fine too - I use them interchangeably with Hero. They can supply new Nelson LICA allocation too (likely 03929).

 

 



nicmair
161 posts

Master Geek


  #2878361 3-Mar-2022 15:22
Send private message

again +1 for 2talk, you can even keep an existing local Nelson number is you have one, just have it ported across. (You could even bring across your home phone at the same time and save some money)
 
also +1 for the Yealink W53P, this will plug into a LAN port, be configured with a SIP account (e.g. 2talk) and provide DECT cordless phone coverage in a radius of about 50m (depends the construction of the walls it needs to go through you will likely get more), but again, a very good phone.  I've deployed over a hundred of these and they just work.  The W53P allows multiple SIP accounts and multiple handsets, so you could add both your new business number and your home phone.
Cheers
Nic.

 

 

 

 

speed
270 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2878364 3-Mar-2022 15:26
Send private message

I forgot to add this one tip. If you want a "real" (*) Nelson number then the way to achieve this is as follows:

 

 

 

1. Contact Spark, create an account (if you don't already have one) and order "customer link" service with a new number allocation and temporarily have them forward it to your cellphone (or anywhere else you like)

 

2. Once you receive your first month's invoice from Spark (about $20 or so from memory, assuming the number receives no calls for the month), go open a 2talk account or Hero account

 

3. Port the customer-link number to the new ITSP

 

 

 

Sure it costs a few extra bucks and takes a month - only worth it if you want a "real" (*) Nelson number. Works equally as well for other cities too of course (please correct me if I'm wrong TDM crew!).

 

 

 

(* - ie one from Spark's number allocation for Nelson) 

deadlyllama
1145 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2878396 3-Mar-2022 16:20
Send private message

You can get DECT repeaters/extenders too, to increase phone range.  Or a Wifi VoIP phone using what sounds like very good WiFi coverage.  Or even a VoIP app on your smartphone, both Hero and 2talk supply this.

shanes
224 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2878489 3-Mar-2022 19:30
Send private message

sqw:

 

I spoke to a rep at Hero who was helpful and recommended the Yealink W53P. The only drawback is they can only offer a Christchurch number. 

 

 

I'm with Hero and apart from being able to port my old number to them, you can pick a new number in quite a few regions as well. Nelson included.

 

 

 



sqw

sqw

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2878505 3-Mar-2022 20:31
Send private message

speed:

 

I'm really surprised to hear that Hero told you they couldn't supply you service! Especially since I'm based in Nelson myself and I have two Nelson phone numbers on VoIP from Hero. So does my Mum. My numbers start with 03929 and 03538 and my Mum's number starts with 03242.

 

Mine were ported from 2talk. Mum's was a new allocation from Hero.

 

When Hero offered you the new number, is there a chance you mistook it to be a ChCh number not recognising the prefix? Eg 03242 is definitely a 'local Nelson number', ie freely callable from an old-school analog Spark circuit as a 'local call'. It's just that most locals around here expect a Nelson number to only start with '54' or maybe '53'.

 

 

Indeed, that's my error. The rep said the number would start with 03 242 which I thought was a Chch number. I'm accustomed to seeing 03 54 numbers.

sqw

sqw

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2878507 3-Mar-2022 20:42
Send private message

deadlyllama:

 

Or even a VoIP app on your smartphone, both Hero and 2talk supply this.

 

 

Thanks — I'll look into the apps. 

sqw

sqw

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2878508 3-Mar-2022 20:43
Send private message

speed:

 

I forgot to add this one tip. If you want a "real" (*) Nelson number then the way to achieve this is as follows:

 

 

 

1. Contact Spark, create an account (if you don't already have one) and order "customer link" service with a new number allocation and temporarily have them forward it to your cellphone (or anywhere else you like)

 

2. Once you receive your first month's invoice from Spark (about $20 or so from memory, assuming the number receives no calls for the month), go open a 2talk account or Hero account

 

3. Port the customer-link number to the new ITSP

 

 

 

Sure it costs a few extra bucks and takes a month - only worth it if you want a "real" (*) Nelson number. Works equally as well for other cities too of course (please correct me if I'm wrong TDM crew!).

 

 

 

(* - ie one from Spark's number allocation for Nelson) 

 

 

Thank you — great idea. 

sqw

sqw

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2878509 3-Mar-2022 20:47
Send private message

nicmair:

 

again +1 for 2talk, you can even keep an existing local Nelson number is you have one, just have it ported across. (You could even bring across your home phone at the same time and save some money)
 
also +1 for the Yealink W53P, this will plug into a LAN port, be configured with a SIP account (e.g. 2talk) and provide DECT cordless phone coverage in a radius of about 50m (depends the construction of the walls it needs to go through you will likely get more), but again, a very good phone.  I've deployed over a hundred of these and they just work.  The W53P allows multiple SIP accounts and multiple handsets, so you could add both your new business number and your home phone.
Cheers
Nic.

 

 

Thanks for this. Very reassuring. Sounds like it's all relatively straight forward. Seems like 2Talk and Hero are the popular choices around here. 

Create new topic





