Hi, thought I'd post this since maybe I'll help someone. TL;DR, if you have numbers stuck in "processing" trying changing their group temporarily.

On my 2talk account, I have a bunch of 2talk 028 voice numbers which I never use but never bothered to delete. Also 2 028 numbers a voice and fax which I do occasionally use. (Well the fax not in a long time.) I moved most of the unused numbers to a different group a while ago bar one which is still in the default group along with the main voice and fax number.

Anyway I noticed about 2 days ago the 2talk SIP phone on my desktop was complaining about authentication failure for the main 2talk voice number. I don't know when this happened but I did use it latish last month before the migration. Because I used it rarely I didn't bother to try and fix it until today. At first thought it just did lost details somehow since I've had weirdness with the 2talk desktop app before.

But then today found out 2talk app on my Android phone was also disconnected and couldn't connect. I did read about the migration so initially was thinking it was somehow related to that maybe in connection with the shared line feature or the 2talk apps I still use which are supposed to keep working but who knows. Tried ZoiPer couldn't get that working either, couldn't find any indication shared line had been discontinued but in any case trying without the -x didn't work too.

When I logged and looked carefully, I noticed that all of the numbers in the other group were simply "not registered", as expected since I didn't have any device logged in to them. But the 3 numbers in the default group had the status "processing". Sure enough when I called the main number, the voice prompt said the number had been disconnected or was not in use. I moved the main number to the other group and it started to work, status changed to "not registered" and calling it lead to voice mail. And now I could connect to it with my 2talk soft phone apps. Moved it back to the default group and it's still fine. The other 2 numbers in the default group are still processing.

Figure most likely thing is somehow when the migration happened my numbers in the default group weren't properly processed. Changing group trigged the processing/migration to complete. Maybe some other things would do it but I don't know what. If you don't have different groups, maybe make one temporarily. I haven't contacted 2talk, not sure if I'll bother. Although if anyone from 2talk is interested for now I've left those 2 numbers in processing if that will help you to investigate so you can PM me. (I'll probably move the fax one in a week or two just in case it's not properly marked as unavailable in their system and they re-assign it.)

Cheers