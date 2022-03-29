What am I doing wrong with this Spark router HG659b compared to the old HG630b

Late last year Spark upgraded my fiber to 300Mbits down and 100 up. To get the benefit of this I bought a HG659b from Trademe and set up as best I could compared to the 630b.

I also have an old NEC PBX with SIP trunks on 2Talk and a analog vis Spark Fiber Phone . With the HG630b I have mapped port 5060 to the PBX IP address. This has worked fine for the past 5 years but after a couple of ours my phones started to rung randomly . Looking at the call records coming out of the system the are hacker attempts to reroute out of the system with incoming CLID of such number as 101, 1001, 501, 601 and a few other randoms. As these numbers end in digit 1 which is the common PBX trunk access code in NZ the hackers generally have a 1 as the last number.

The port mapping in the HB 659b is quite different from the 630b in that you can only point to a MAC address and set the protocol as SIP which I have done but now see these hack attempts.

I change the trunk port to Direct Inward Dial as apposed to Ring Group and this stopped calls getting to any on the phones and looking at 2Talks call logs there have been no hack calls.

The hacker seems to stop about 2.00am and restarts about 3.00pm

Any suggestions?? Thanx

If I have to use the old 630b router it's not a biggy as I use Ethernet over power to get to my PC which tops out at about 95 Mbits and only the streaming devices benefit from the new router.