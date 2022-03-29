Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
VOIP Hacker attempts since installing HG659b
old3eyes

#295437 29-Mar-2022 14:31
What am I doing wrong with this  Spark router HG659b  compared to the old HG630b

 

Late last year Spark upgraded my fiber to 300Mbits  down and 100 up.  To get the benefit of this I bought a HG659b  from Trademe  and set up as best I could compared to the 630b.

 

I also have an old NEC PBX with SIP trunks on 2Talk and a analog vis Spark  Fiber Phone .   With the HG630b I have mapped port 5060 to the PBX IP address.  This has worked fine for the past 5 years but after a couple of ours  my phones started to rung randomly . Looking at the call records coming out of the system the are hacker attempts to reroute out of the system with incoming CLID of such  number as 101, 1001, 501, 601 and a few other randoms.  As these numbers end in  digit 1 which is the common PBX  trunk access code in NZ  the hackers generally have a 1 as the last number.

 

The port mapping in the HB 659b is quite different from the 630b in that you can only point to a MAC address and set the protocol as SIP  which I have done  but now see these hack attempts.

 

 

 

I change the trunk port to Direct Inward Dial  as apposed to Ring Group  and this stopped calls getting to any on the phones and looking at 2Talks call logs  there have been no hack calls.

 

The hacker seems to stop about 2.00am and restarts about 3.00pm

 

Any suggestions??  Thanx

 

If I have to use the old 630b router  it's not a  biggy as I use  Ethernet over power to get to my PC which tops out at about 95 Mbits  and only the streaming  devices benefit from the new router. 




Regards,

Old3eyes

cyril7
  #2893563 29-Mar-2022 15:16
Hi, I would suggest you look at getting a better router with more capable firewall features, then whitelist the 5060 port forward to only allow 2Talks sip server to get through.

 

Cyril

jsm

jsm
  #2893638 29-Mar-2022 18:59
As always, you should be very careful exposing any telephony hardware or software to the Internet (well not just SIP, anything really) without a business grade firewall.

 

Look in your pbx options for an ACL (access control list) or an IP whitelist to only allow SIP requests from 2talk's IP range, which you will be able to find on their website or Google.

 

Also your pbx may have an option to prevent anonymous SIP requests which should stop this.

 

Incorrectly configuring SIP systems exposed to the Internet can cause major security issues and toll fraud issues.

old3eyes

  #2894263 30-Mar-2022 14:21
jsm:

 

As always, you should be very careful exposing any telephony hardware or software to the Internet (well not just SIP, anything really) without a business grade firewall.

 

Look in your pbx options for an ACL (access control list) or an IP whitelist to only allow SIP requests from 2talk's IP range, which you will be able to find on their website or Google.

 

Also your pbx may have an option to prevent anonymous SIP requests which should stop this.

 

Incorrectly configuring SIP systems exposed to the Internet can cause major security issues and toll fraud issues.

 

 

Thanx.  Yes the system is all locked down  so that  they can't get out. I used to do tech support on these things  so  I have all the security info on the PBX.  The usual method of getting out is via unsecured mailboxes and  voicemail ports  with toll free outgoing class  which is not being used on this system.

 

Not a biggy may do  what has been suggested and get a better router or just go back to using the old one . 




Regards,

Old3eyes



old3eyes

  #2902887 16-Apr-2022 11:43
Just as a final  note on this .  We are in Covid lockdown at present so I have time to look at this again.  I put a Wireshark trac on these hacker attempts and the invite says that the calls are to be routed to a UK number.  So far they haven't been able to get outside the system.

 

Today just as a what the heck moment I removed the NAT routing off the HG659b   and wallah the hack calls stopped.  I rebooted everything and the VOIUP still works fine so leaving at this .  




Regards,

Old3eyes

