Hi all,

looking for some directions on where to next ...

I have been using iTalk for nearly 15 years without too many issues. I realize it's a legacy product, but to date, it has worked well for us.

However, over the last week an issue has developed at 2 geographically separated locations in which calls can be received, but we cannot ring out. My local problem seem develop independently of the other location.

Each location uses a different model of ATA (SPA122 and Grandstream HT702). However, similar routers are also used (Mikrotiks), and the ISP is the same too (Voyager fibre).

Each ATA reports that it is registered - this has been confirmed by the helpdesk at Slingshot too. Slingshot suggested I disable the firewall - I wasn't too keen on this, but I disabled a number of rules, which did not resolve the issue.

My local problem seems to have developed after I updated Router OS to 7.2.3. However, even after downgrading to the long term version (7.1.5), it persists.

I have torched the source and destination IP addresses and can see data transfer when both calling out and ringing in.

I thought the dial plan could be an issue, but it has been OK for the last 10 years or so, and I see no reason why things should change now.

I have also tried toggling the service port setting for SIP (5060, 5061, and 5004) - however no success.

Wondering where to from here? Is it an issue at my end, or something in the big wide world??

In case it's a firewall issue, here are my current settings (which are mostly defaults)

/ip firewall filter

add action=accept chain=input comment=\ "defconf: accept established,related,untracked" connection-state=\ established,related,untracked

add action=drop chain=input comment="defconf: drop invalid" connection-state=\ invalid

add action=accept chain=input comment="defconf: accept ICMP" protocol=icmp

add action=accept chain=input comment=\ "defconf: accept to local loopback (for CAPsMAN)" dst-address=127.0.0.1

add action=drop chain=input comment="defconf: drop all not coming from LAN" \ in-interface-list=!LAN

add action=accept chain=forward comment="defconf: accept in ipsec policy" \ ipsec-policy=in,ipsec

add action=accept chain=forward comment="defconf: accept out ipsec policy" \ ipsec-policy=out,ipsec

add action=fasttrack-connection chain=forward comment="defconf: fasttrack" \ connection-state=established,related hw-offload=yes

add action=accept chain=forward comment=\ "defconf: accept established,related, untracked" connection-state=\ established,related,untracked

add action=drop chain=forward comment="defconf: drop invalid" \ connection-state=invalid

add action=drop chain=forward comment=\ "defconf: drop all from WAN not DSTNATed" connection-nat-state=!dstnat \ connection-state=new in-interface-list=WAN

/ip firewall nat

add action=masquerade chain=srcnat comment="defconf: masquerade NAT" \ ipsec-policy=out,none out-interface=pppoe-out1 out-interface-list=WAN

add action=masquerade chain=srcnat out-interface-list=WAN

/ip firewall service-port

set pptp disabled=yes

/ip service

set telnet disabled=yes

set ftp disabled=yes

set ssh disabled=yes

set api disabled=yes

set api-ssl disabled=yes