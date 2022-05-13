Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Slingshot iTalk VOIP - unable to make calls
anatokidave

41 posts

Geek


#296004 13-May-2022 15:40
Hi all,

 

looking for some directions on where to next ...

 

I have been using iTalk for nearly 15 years without too many issues.  I realize it's a legacy product, but to date, it has worked well for us.

 

However, over the last week an issue has developed at 2 geographically separated locations in which calls can be received, but we cannot ring out.  My local problem seem develop independently of the other location.

 

Each location uses a different model of ATA (SPA122 and Grandstream HT702).  However, similar routers are also used (Mikrotiks), and the ISP is the same too (Voyager fibre).

 

Each ATA reports that it is registered - this has been confirmed by the helpdesk at Slingshot too. Slingshot suggested I disable the firewall - I wasn't too keen on this, but I disabled a number of rules, which did not resolve the issue.

 

My local problem seems to have developed after I updated Router OS to 7.2.3.  However, even after downgrading to the long term version (7.1.5), it persists.

 

I have torched the source and destination IP addresses and can see data transfer when both calling out and ringing in.

 

I thought the dial plan could be an issue, but it has been OK for the last 10 years or so, and I see no reason why things should change now.

 

I have also tried toggling the service port setting for SIP (5060, 5061, and 5004) - however no success.

 

Wondering where to from here? Is it an issue at my end, or something in the big wide world??

 

 

 

In case it's a firewall issue, here are my current settings (which are mostly defaults)

 

/ip firewall filter
add action=accept chain=input comment=\   "defconf: accept established,related,untracked" connection-state=\  established,related,untracked

 

add action=drop chain=input comment="defconf: drop invalid" connection-state=\ invalid

 

add action=accept chain=input comment="defconf: accept ICMP" protocol=icmp

 

add action=accept chain=input comment=\ "defconf: accept to local loopback (for CAPsMAN)" dst-address=127.0.0.1

 

add action=drop chain=input comment="defconf: drop all not coming from LAN" \ in-interface-list=!LAN

 

add action=accept chain=forward comment="defconf: accept in ipsec policy" \ ipsec-policy=in,ipsec

 

add action=accept chain=forward comment="defconf: accept out ipsec policy" \ ipsec-policy=out,ipsec

 

add action=fasttrack-connection chain=forward comment="defconf: fasttrack" \ connection-state=established,related hw-offload=yes

 

add action=accept chain=forward comment=\ "defconf: accept established,related, untracked" connection-state=\ established,related,untracked

 

add action=drop chain=forward comment="defconf: drop invalid" \ connection-state=invalid

 

add action=drop chain=forward comment=\ "defconf: drop all from WAN not DSTNATed" connection-nat-state=!dstnat \ connection-state=new in-interface-list=WAN

 

/ip firewall nat
add action=masquerade chain=srcnat comment="defconf: masquerade NAT" \  ipsec-policy=out,none out-interface=pppoe-out1 out-interface-list=WAN

 

add action=masquerade chain=srcnat out-interface-list=WAN

 

/ip firewall service-port
set pptp disabled=yes
/ip service
set telnet disabled=yes
set ftp disabled=yes
set ssh disabled=yes
set api disabled=yes
set api-ssl disabled=yes

speed
271 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2913605 13-May-2022 16:25
You say that you can't call out - could you be a bit more descriptive of the symptoms you experience? Eg, do you get 'DENIED' on-screen on the phone? Do you get lack of dial-tone? Do you get bip-bip-bip-bip 'NU' tone or something else?

I'd be inclined - if you are able to do so - to example a packet capture/trace from the phone at the time of attempting the call. It would tell you a lot about what is happening on the wire. Some phones (eg Yealink) even allow you to perform the capture on the phone itself! Then you can inspect the pcap with software such as the wonderful and free Wireshark

 

 

MadEngineer
3062 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2913609 13-May-2022 16:41
Not related to current interconnect issues on the Spark network?




anatokidave

41 posts

Geek


  #2913612 13-May-2022 16:42
thank you for the response -

 

When I call out, there is a dial tone when I activate the handset.  I then get a couple of seconds of silence after numbers have finished dialing, then a 'click', then about 18 seconds of silence before the 'bip bip bip bip' starts up (telling me there's no connection).

 

I'm unsure where the 'bip bip bip' is sourced from (eg is it from the ATA or from further afield ... ? )

 

Re Wireshark - I'll look into that and see if I can get it to give me any info



speed
271 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2913617 13-May-2022 16:49
Ok so that sounds a lot like lack of response to the outgoing INVITE from the ATA to the SIP server and then the ATA generating all the tones locally. But a pcap is what will really tell.

 

If you're happy to post a pcap I'm happy to examine it in Wireshark for you then explain what's happening on the wire. Note that this would expose your phone number and SIP username, but shouldn't expose your SIP password (only a nonce of it).

 

 

nztim
2332 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2913618 13-May-2022 17:00
I have the same issue and send a DM to @sounddude and waiting for a response

 

Slingshot Support don't seam to know what iTalk is anymore




nztim
2332 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2913621 13-May-2022 17:06
MadEngineer: Not related to current interconnect issues on the Spark network?

 

this is a good point I have 3 iTalk numbers and the ones not working are numbers ported away from Spark (Telecom at the time)




nztim
2332 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2913622 13-May-2022 17:07
Like the OP Inbound is working fine




speed
271 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2913623 13-May-2022 17:11
Thank you nztim for posting! I think it's fair to say the OP could now at least re-focus efforts away from diagnosis of the issue locally. Time to decide if it's worth waiting out the ITSP to see if they ever rectify, or if it's just time to port away!

 

Hint hint - Hero or 2talk :)

anatokidave

41 posts

Geek


  #2913624 13-May-2022 17:13
Unsure if its Spark related - I cannot call other italk numbers Vodafone numbers either.  Star codes don't work too.

 

I take this as an opportunity to learn how to use Wireshark ...

nztim
2332 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2913643 13-May-2022 18:30
This is what I get when I try dial out

 

    -- Got SIP response 500 "Server error occurred (1/SL)" back from 203.184.16.89:5060

 

non ported (New) iTalk numbers work perfectly fine




Sounddude
I fix stuff!
1881 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Vocus
Lifetime subscriber

  #2913648 13-May-2022 19:13
Hi Guys

 

I had one of our senior engineers look at this and believe he has found the issue. He is currently working through the change control process to implement a fix.

 

Will update once I know more.

 

 

nztim
2332 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2913682 13-May-2022 20:39
It's now fixed @sounddude, Thankyou!




anatokidave

41 posts

Geek


  #2913789 14-May-2022 00:41
Brilliant! - I confirm it is fixed here too.  Thank you 

nztim
2332 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2913856 14-May-2022 09:29
Big Ups to Simon for getting onto this so quick

 

Not happy with Slingshot CSR however, they have no idea what it is, and don't even no where to start with diagnosing faults

 

 




