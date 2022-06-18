Typical corporates. Buy out the innovator, then close it down a few years later. Sigh.

I've been with WorldXhange / WxC for well over a decade for my VoIP phone service. A few years ago, Vodafone bought them out, and kept the service running.

Now, Vodafone are "closing the aged platform which your phone service runs on", as of 15 August.

Ideally, I'd like to transfer my existing working setup to a provider that will allow naked broadband and my PAP2T i.e. no need to purchase new hardware or - even worse - the company's own shitty all-in-one AP/router.

Who do you guys recommend as a VoIP provider these days?