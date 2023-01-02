Hi. Been having this issue for a few months now so about time I tried to resolve it.

I have VOIP via 2Talk. I use a Linksys PAP2T-NA as an ATA on Skinny Fibre Broadband. Been using VOIP via 2Talk for almost 10 years now.

For at least 4-5 months now have been getting a helicopter type noise (chik, chik, chik, chik, chik.....) on all calls.

I've been with various ISP's over the years, but switched to Skinny in May last year. Was with Vodafone prior to that. Unsure exactly when this issue started as I personally don't use the landline that often. Other family members regularly use it though.

I also got a DECO Mesh shortly after switching to Skinny as wifi coverage from their supplied modem was flakey in parts of our 2-storey home. We run cordless DECT phone's so thought it may have been RF interference but turning off the DECO system made no difference. I also tried a wired handset straight into the ATA, but still had the noise.

I've tested with auto provisioned settings on the PAP2 from 2Talk. I also found this thread from 2016 here on Geekzone. I tried the settings outlined in that post, but that didn't seem to make any difference either.

I'm unsure if this is a settings issue with the ATA or if Skinny and VOIP via the PAP2 no longer play nicely.

I don't have access to another ATA to see if that makes any difference.

Keen to see if anybody has any other ideas on what other settings on the ATA to check or try.

Thanks