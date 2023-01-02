Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Hi. Been having this issue for a few months now so about time I tried to resolve it.

 

I have VOIP via 2Talk. I use a Linksys PAP2T-NA as an ATA on Skinny Fibre Broadband. Been using VOIP via 2Talk for almost 10 years now.

 

For at least 4-5 months now have been getting a helicopter type noise (chik, chik, chik, chik, chik.....) on all calls.

 

I've been with various ISP's over the years, but switched to Skinny in May last year. Was with Vodafone prior to that. Unsure exactly when this issue started as I personally don't use the landline that often. Other family members regularly use it though.

 

I also got a DECO Mesh shortly after switching to Skinny as wifi coverage from their supplied modem was flakey in parts of our 2-storey home. We run cordless DECT phone's so thought it may have been RF interference but turning off the DECO system made no difference. I also tried a wired handset straight into the ATA, but still had the noise.

 

I've tested with auto provisioned settings on the PAP2 from 2Talk. I also found this thread from 2016 here on Geekzone. I tried the settings outlined in that post, but that didn't seem to make any difference either.

 

I'm unsure if this is a settings issue with the ATA or if Skinny and VOIP via the PAP2 no longer play nicely.

 

I don't have access to another ATA to see if that makes any difference.

 

Keen to see if anybody has any other ideas on what other settings on the ATA to check or try.

 

 

 

Thanks

 

 




chik, chik, chik, chik, chik sound. My first thought is interference from an Electric fence.

 

 

Hard to see how it could be anything other than a defective ATA.  You've eliminated RF interference on the phone side, and I don't see how an IP problem could result in consistent and regular audio interference.

 

One option would be to try another VOIP service as a free trial, to eliminate a provider problem

My money is on the ATA. Try registering a genuine IP phone to your 2talk account - they're available for less than $50 brand new (and cheaper second hand), eg:

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/electronics-photography/phone-fax/corded-phones/listing/3927665406



I suspect this is an analogue issue in the ATA or phone. Failing capacitors often cause power supplies to go unstable, leading to sounds like what you've described.

 

Can you try a different power supply for the ATA? Open the ATA and check for any bulging caps in there, too.

You can also download a VOIP app to your smartphone and test it from there.




pap2t is getting pretty old now. 
Ten years ago had noise on one of the ports - so switched to the other port on the pap2t and that fixed things up. Have you tried that?

Replace the power supply for it and see how you get on. I was having weird noises on mine as it was failing, new 5v adapter and all came right again.




