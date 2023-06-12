Our business is having to move offices so I'm thinking of moving to VOIP from our existing Spark business plans for landline, mobile and broadband.

The issue is we move this weekend, so time is short.

We're currently paying $220 a month for an unlimited mobile plan my wife barely uses, a landline which is only used for incoming calls and broadband which is usually under 40Gb a month but has gone higher twice in the last 12 months.

Is it as easy as going to someone like 2Talk or Hero and porting the landline and jumping on a 4G modem or something?

Broadband speeds aren't all that important it's mostly used for streaming music in the office !

Any recommendations for a 1-2 person office scenario ?