ForumsVoIPThinking of VOIP but know nothing and time poor !
Our business is having to move offices so I'm thinking of moving to VOIP from our existing Spark business plans for landline, mobile and broadband.

 

The issue is we move this weekend, so time is short.

 

We're currently paying $220 a month for an unlimited mobile plan my wife barely uses, a landline which is only used for incoming calls and broadband which is usually under 40Gb a month but has gone higher twice in the last 12 months.

 

Is it as easy as going to someone like 2Talk or Hero and porting the landline and jumping on a 4G modem or something?

 

Broadband speeds aren't all that important it's mostly used for streaming music in the office !

 

Any recommendations for a 1-2 person office scenario ?

We can help - procall.co.nz

 

Similar price to 2talk with on site help if needed.

 
 
 
 

Hero and Voyager are who our clients use. Both have been good to deal with.

I'm only a residential customer but have been very impressed with Hero VOIP.  $2 plus GST per month for a basic VOIP line and helpful help if needed

 

I'm staggered by your mobile cost - if the device is hardly ever used, surely better to go for a basic $20 plan.  I didn't realise you could actually buy plans that expensive these days



Making my biases known as I work for Spark, but if you're an existing customer you could pop down to your local Spark Business hub and see what they can do or give them a call.

 

Otherwise, I've not dealt with Procall but the fact @bj99 is here representing them probably doesn't hurt, I've heard a lot of good things about Hero, and you could probably get by quite comfortably with a Skinny (which is a subsidiary of Spark) 4G broadband plan, as they've got a 60GB plan for $45 a month, and a $10 discount with a $27 or higher mobile plan. The only caution I'd give you is that you get what you pay for, so if you do any business operations on that broadband connection that need it running constantly, you probably want a business grade support plan which will only come with a business grade connection. Tack on a couple of Skinny mobile phone plans for that $10 discount and you're away laughing.




2talk looks cheaper as Hero you have to pay for every minute outbound, and bundled is higher cost than 2talk?




mentalinc:

2talk looks cheaper as Hero you have to pay for every minute outbound, and bundled is higher cost than 2talk?


OP says landline is only used for inbound calls, so cost of making calls is irrelevant

