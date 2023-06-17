Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsVoIPVoIP Suggestions Wanted
paul151

279 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

#305967 17-Jun-2023 14:01
Send private message quote this post

Hi guys.

 

Spark are hiking their residential fibre plans again in August (boo) and I am looking to shift away from them to another vendor.

 

I am looking at Quic as a possible company to take over the broadband plan and static IP duties that I currently pay $130 per month for ($10 of which is for the current VoIP landline).

 

My wife still wants to have a landline (for now) so a few elderly friends can all her on it.

 

My current Spark plan is Max Fibre Plus with landline.

 

So I am trying to figure out how to best retain my current landline number and have a different VoIP provider that I can drop into what will also be my new ISP service? I'm looking for vendor suggestions here in NZ. The landline is really only going to be used for incoming local or national calls.

 

I'm not fussed on making outbound calls but curious to understand what packages there are for local and national calling at a sharp price should we ever want to pick up the phone and place a call.

 

I have a Chorus ONT (model 100) with a cord that comes out of the POT1 plug and into another box,  that box in turn feeds dial tone to phone jacks around the house, a cordless analogue phone/base station is plugged into one of those phone jacks in the kitchen.

 

I use a Ubquiti Edgerouter Lite with the ONT for broadband.

 

 

networkn
Networkn
29305 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3091107 17-Jun-2023 14:14
Send private message quote this post

Voyager might be a good option as is Orcon, both of whom will offer you a bundle of Internet and VOIP Line. 

 

If you want them separate (and I'd suggest skipping that if you want absolute simplicity), then Hero are good to deal with. I'd skip 2talk as they are cheap, but in my experience support isn't end-user-friendly, though I'll admit my last experience was 3+ years ago.

 
 
 
 

sqishy
454 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3091113 17-Jun-2023 14:46
Send private message quote this post

Go Zoom and Zoom Phone is best. https://zoom.us/pricing/zoom-phone

