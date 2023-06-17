Hi guys.

Spark are hiking their residential fibre plans again in August (boo) and I am looking to shift away from them to another vendor.

I am looking at Quic as a possible company to take over the broadband plan and static IP duties that I currently pay $130 per month for ($10 of which is for the current VoIP landline).

My wife still wants to have a landline (for now) so a few elderly friends can all her on it.

My current Spark plan is Max Fibre Plus with landline.

So I am trying to figure out how to best retain my current landline number and have a different VoIP provider that I can drop into what will also be my new ISP service? I'm looking for vendor suggestions here in NZ. The landline is really only going to be used for incoming local or national calls.

I'm not fussed on making outbound calls but curious to understand what packages there are for local and national calling at a sharp price should we ever want to pick up the phone and place a call.

I have a Chorus ONT (model 100) with a cord that comes out of the POT1 plug and into another box, that box in turn feeds dial tone to phone jacks around the house, a cordless analogue phone/base station is plugged into one of those phone jacks in the kitchen.

I use a Ubquiti Edgerouter Lite with the ONT for broadband.