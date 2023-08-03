Hi
Residential...I have a fibre connection and Spark account, I approx pay $10 extra on my fibre for a "landline" phone.
I would like to retain the use of a landline type service as I dont use a mobile phone. I rarely use the handset as more an email kinda communicator.
There are 2 others in the family and they use cellphones so always one nearby if needed, though prefer buttons on phones, rather than touchscreens on cellphones.
Just starting to investigate ditching the $10 "landline" and shifting to VOIP.
Struggling to find definitive info on a solution.
A) Do I then need to pay someone else to have a phone number? ( therefore not worthwhile)
B) Are there better options to achieve this?
Thanks in advance for any thoughts/advice