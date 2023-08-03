Hi

Residential...I have a fibre connection and Spark account, I approx pay $10 extra on my fibre for a "landline" phone.

I would like to retain the use of a landline type service as I dont use a mobile phone. I rarely use the handset as more an email kinda communicator.

There are 2 others in the family and they use cellphones so always one nearby if needed, though prefer buttons on phones, rather than touchscreens on cellphones.

Just starting to investigate ditching the $10 "landline" and shifting to VOIP.

Struggling to find definitive info on a solution.

A) Do I then need to pay someone else to have a phone number? ( therefore not worthwhile)

B) Are there better options to achieve this?

Thanks in advance for any thoughts/advice