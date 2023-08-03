Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
VOIP Viable for residential?
8track

1 post

Wannabe Geek


#306567 3-Aug-2023 20:22
Hi

 

Residential...I have a  fibre connection and Spark account, I approx pay $10  extra on my fibre for a "landline" phone.

 

I would like to retain the use of a landline type service as I dont use a mobile phone. I rarely use the handset as more an email kinda communicator.

 

There are 2 others in the family and they use cellphones so always one nearby if needed, though prefer buttons on phones,  rather than touchscreens on cellphones.

 

Just starting to investigate ditching the $10 "landline" and shifting to VOIP. 

 

Struggling to find definitive info on a solution.

 

A)  Do I then need to pay someone else to have a phone number? ( therefore not worthwhile)

 

B)  Are there better options to achieve this?

 

Thanks in advance for any thoughts/advice

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

xpd

xpd
aka Fast Raccoon !
12730 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3111606 3-Aug-2023 20:38
If you still want to be able to make and receive calls, yes, you'll still need a VOIP provider for around $10 a month. Plus something to handle those calls on, wether its a "normal" phone (ATA required) , or a mobile phone with an app.

 

I did use 2Talk (around $11) which was fine for our needs, but then found we were only getting scam calls, everyone else was on Facebook/Skype etc. So ditched it.

 

 

 

 




speed
285 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3111610 3-Aug-2023 20:41
There is one option left for free comms - if you're willing to invest in your own infrastructure and limit your comms to other amateurs :)

 

https://www.nzart.org.nz/

 

 

alinz
54 posts

Master Geek


  #3111627 3-Aug-2023 21:31
I've done this myself with my parents home phone.

The viability depends on whether your router has a phone port on the back currently. Otherwise you would need to buy an expensive adapter like this.

If it's viable, you could port your existing number to Hero where it would cost $2.30 a month (+ any outbound calling) for what they call "DDI".

You would then have to enter various settings into the voip page in your router. If your router does not support TLS for voip traffic (my Netcomm NF18 doesnt), then you may need to mess around with port forwarding or finding a default whitelisted local port for the traffic to pass through your firewall.



allan
1857 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3111632 3-Aug-2023 21:55
I'm sure there's a recent thread on here somewhere (but of course I can't find it) about needing to be careful with Spark specifically when wanting to port your landline number to a VOIP provider, that Spark don't also terminate your fibre plan.

fe31nz
1017 posts

Uber Geek


  #3111649 3-Aug-2023 23:53
If your landline is plugged into the fibre ONT, then it is already VOIP, and is just converted back to an analogue POTS (Plain Old Telephone Service) connection inside the ONT.  A charge of $10 per month is pretty standard for that level of service.  On 2Degrees, I pay $15 per month for a VOIP connection to a FritzBox router that has a POTS port on it.  For that price I get free calls to landlines in NZ and Australia (no toll charges).  Calls to mobiles are charged for, so I use the free minutes on my mobile plan for those calls.

 

If you want a VOIP connection to a VOIP router or ATA (Analogue Telephone Adapter), then you need to use a different ISP or pay a separate VOIP provider.  There are likely some very cheap VOIP plans out there where you pay for every call (including local ones), but only pay less than $5 per month for the connection.

