Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVoIPGrandstream Cadence Tones
KVSupport

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#319261 7-Apr-2025 09:56
Send private message quote this post

Hi, I'm looking for some Grandstream Cadence Tone experts.  With the copper withdrawal we have a device that still needs an old copper type line.  It basically dials out when a button is pushed by the user and the call centre calls them back.  I have this working successfully  on a Grandstream HT801 and HT802, but when the call centre hangs up we can hear what sounds like disconnect tone.  The device (not the HT801) just keeps playing this tone.

 

Here is what i know so far after hours and i mean hours of research.  There is no longer a "disconnect tone" in the cadence list.  When the call from the remote end hangs up it plays the "Reorder tone"

 

 

 

P4003 = Reorder Tone

 

P4002 = Busy Tone

 

I think the box is looking for the NZ disconnect tone which i believe might be 4 short tones and a pause.  Does anyone have this or knows how to write this?

 

 

 

Thanks for any help

Create new topic
nztim
3668 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3361553 7-Apr-2025 10:21
Send private message quote this post

The NEAX Disconnection tone is 400hz 25ms on/off I am not sure if you can configure the HT801 to play this when the call is disconnected




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

 
 
 
 

Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud (affiliate link).
KVSupport

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3361560 7-Apr-2025 10:37
Send private message quote this post

Maybe thats the problem it just cant do it.

nztim
3668 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3361561 7-Apr-2025 10:41
Send private message quote this post

KVSupport:

 

Maybe thats the problem it just cant do it.

 

 

You will need to find an SIP FXS device that can present this tone to your device when the call is disconnected

 

let me guess.... Elevator phone?




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



nicmair
235 posts

Master Geek


  #3361602 7-Apr-2025 11:42
Send private message quote this post

not sure this is helpful or not, but the Grandstream UCM's have a "learn" feature on analogue trunks and while I never had to use it, it might help identify the missing bit you need.  In my case (yep a lift phone, Schindler in my case), I was unable to get any ATA to work, (Grandstream or otherwise and again I spent hours on this), but as soon as I plugged the lift phone in to the UCM Extn port, it just worked, (so of course I never needed to figure out why).  These are setting on the UCM.

 

 

 

Hope this helps.

 

 

 

Cheers

 

Nic.

 

 

KVSupport

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3361618 7-Apr-2025 12:18
Send private message quote this post

Its a medical Alarm, so just like a Elevator. 

 

 

 

Is it possible for the HT801 to disconnect the call when it gets a disconnection from the SIP provider?

 

 

 

Thanks

nztim
3668 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3361643 7-Apr-2025 13:10
Send private message quote this post

KVSupport:

 

Its a medical Alarm, so just like a Elevator. 

 

Is it possible for the HT801 to disconnect the call when it gets a disconnection from the SIP provider?

 

Thanks

 

 

The HT801 detects on-hook/off-hook from the CPE, your CPE needs to detect the HT801 disconnect tone and go on-hook




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06

The Perfect Time to Turn-off Notifications at Night: 9:45 PM
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:55








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright