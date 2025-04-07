KVSupport:

Hi, I'm looking for some Grandstream Cadence Tone experts. With the copper withdrawal we have a device that still needs an old copper type line. It basically dials out when a button is pushed by the user and the call centre calls them back. I have this working successfully on a Grandstream HT801 and HT802, but when the call centre hangs up we can hear what sounds like disconnect tone. The device (not the HT801) just keeps playing this tone.

Here is what i know so far after hours and i mean hours of research. There is no longer a "disconnect tone" in the cadence list. When the call from the remote end hangs up it plays the "Reorder tone"

P4003 = Reorder Tone

P4002 = Busy Tone

I think the box is looking for the NZ disconnect tone which i believe might be 4 short tones and a pause. Does anyone have this or knows how to write this?

Thanks for any help