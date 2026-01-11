This is intended as a non-specific recipe for repurposing an old Netcomm NF4V router for use on an internal LAN, behind a router performing firewall/NAT etc. duties.

I had setup an x86 OpenWRT based router and added the Asterisk VoIP package to it, to SIP register with a Hero VoIP account. I wished to SIP register the NF4V ATA ports to the Asterisk, so I could use existing Panasonic cordless phones on Hero. The ISP custom firmware on the NF4V had some hard coded settings preventing this, so I found the last available firmware available at the Netcomm Support site freed up the VoIP section and I was successfully able to complete the job.

Firmware here: https://support.netcommwireless.com/legacy-products/NF4V

Here are a few comments around enabling various other functions on the NF4V, given it's not acting as a router any more and on the proviso the firmware has been replaced as above.

Ethernet Switch

I strongly suspect what follows will allow the WAN ethernet port to join the four LAN ports, creating a 5 port gigabit switch. I don't know for sure, as the reason this router was retired, was due to hardware failure of the WAN port.

Log into the NF4V and access Advanced Setup -> Layer2 Interface. Under each of the three subsections, ATM, PTM and ETH Interface, remove all entries present in the tables.

Under Advanced Setup -> WAN Service remove everything.

Advanced Setup -> LAN. Set "Group Name" to default. Set the IP address and Mask to a free static address on your active router's internal LAN network. This will allow management access and allow it to be used as a wireless access point if desired. Disable the DHCP server.

All subsections under Advanced Setup -> NAT should be empty.

All subsections under Advanced Setup -> Security should be empty.

All subsections under Advanced Setup -> Routing should be empty.

All subsections under Advanced Setup -> DNS should be empty.

Advanced Setup -> Interface Grouping should show all eth and wireless interfaces are members of the Default group.

All subsections under Advanced Setup -> IP Tunnel and IPSEC should be empty.

At this point, the NF4V should function as a five port switch on your current LAN.

Wireless Access Point

Perform all the above steps.<feff>

Under Wireless, configure as required, with Wireless -> Bridge set to Access Point.

VoIP

I haven't tried, but I don't believe you'd be able to reliably get the ATAs to work directly with a VoIP provider out on the internet, hence my use of the Asterisk PABX on the router, so unless you plan on doing something similar, probably not worth trying. For what it's worth if you are using Asterisk or one of it's derivatives along with Hero, I initially set Asterisk up to use IAX, as Hero offer that as a service, (one of the few). I could not get it working reliably and after much to-ing and fro-ing, Wireshark captures etc. I switched to SIP which has been solid. There was quite a difference in the Asterisk versions between us and the concensus was incompatibility issues.

None of this is to cast any shade on Hero, as they spent plenty of time assisting, but I get the impression it's a SIP world now and I would and have recommended their services.

Perform all steps at least under "Ethernet Switch".

Under Voice -> Basic Settings, set Bound Interface to LAN and Country to NZL and configure everything else to suit your local PABX. If anyone else is planning on using Asterisk and needs any other specific Voice settings, let me know, as this post has dragged on far too long.

Hope something here's useful for preventing more e-waste.