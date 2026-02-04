User12131213:

I’m currently with OneNZ. I have a landline and I would quite like to keep it. With one I have to use the router they sent me for the voip. I hate tp-link routers so I have the phone connected to the deco and then an asus router connected to that via ethernet. I can’t disable the wifi on the deco. I would like to know what isps have the voip going through the telephone port on the ont. I see sky has that on their network but I have tried sky and find they have a very congested network. I assume this is because they use 2DG. If anyone has any tips on finding an asus router with a VoIP port or an isp that has the VoIP going through the telephone port. I live in Hamilton and have the tuatahi fibre network. Apologises for any formatting or grammatical errors geekzone is very strange on my iPhone.

Thanks.