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ForumsVoIPBest ISP On tuatahi fibre network for VOIP
User12131213

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#323930 4-Feb-2026 13:31
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I’m currently with OneNZ. I have a landline and I would quite like to keep it. With one I have to use the router they sent me for the voip. I hate tp-link routers so I have the phone connected to the deco and then an asus router connected to that via ethernet. I can’t disable the wifi on the deco. I would like to know what isps have the voip going through the telephone port on the ont. I see sky has that on their network but I have tried sky and find they have a very congested network. I assume this is because they use 2DG. If anyone has any tips on finding an asus router with a VoIP port or an isp that has the VoIP going through the telephone port. I live in Hamilton and have the tuatahi fibre network. Apologises for any formatting or grammatical errors geekzone is very strange on my iPhone.

 

Thanks.

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yitz
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  #3458687 4-Feb-2026 13:44
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https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=174969 

 

From the information in the above thread for non-2degrees ONT voice

 

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michaelmurfy
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  #3458691 4-Feb-2026 13:47
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User12131213: I see sky has that on their network but I have tried sky and find they have a very congested network. I assume this is because they use 2DG.

 

Erm 2degrees do not have a congested network...

 

And what is the actual problem with the TP-Link? You could always port your phone away to something like 2talk and just have this running through a VoIP adapter of your choice. This will be the best option for you.




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  #3458693 4-Feb-2026 13:59
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@User12131213 2degrees / Sky is rock solid and not congested why do you think it is?



acsylaa
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  #3458794 4-Feb-2026 17:56
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User12131213:

 

I’m currently with OneNZ. I have a landline and I would quite like to keep it. With one I have to use the router they sent me for the voip. I hate tp-link routers so I have the phone connected to the deco and then an asus router connected to that via ethernet. I can’t disable the wifi on the deco. I would like to know what isps have the voip going through the telephone port on the ont. I see sky has that on their network but I have tried sky and find they have a very congested network. I assume this is because they use 2DG. If anyone has any tips on finding an asus router with a VoIP port or an isp that has the VoIP going through the telephone port. I live in Hamilton and have the tuatahi fibre network. Apologises for any formatting or grammatical errors geekzone is very strange on my iPhone.

 

Thanks.

 



Sounds like there is something else going on, We have multiple clients in Hamilton on the TFF network and its Rock Solid!, One NZ will always tie the phone line to their Hardware regardless, Your best option is to port it away to another network. 

I even have clients that we have on Grandstream ATA's for the old Dect Cordless phones and they work well, Send me a DM if you need a hand Im based in Hamilton.

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  #3458847 4-Feb-2026 18:56
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I believe 2talk also do ONT voice.




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  #3458864 4-Feb-2026 20:49
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User12131213:

 

I see sky has that on their network but I have tried sky and find they have a very congested network. 

 

 

I use Sky (who buy bandwidth from 2Degrees) their network is not congested at all, and yes, they do voice on the ONT and it "just works"




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  #3458906 5-Feb-2026 07:34
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Evidence for congested network ?

 

VoIP reqs stuff all bandwidth, and I doubt there's any ISP out there that would cause issues with it. I'd suspect more of a local issue if its VoIP you're basing your experience on.

 

 




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  #3458916 5-Feb-2026 08:42
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xpd:

 

Evidence for congested network ?

 

VoIP reqs stuff all bandwidth, and I doubt there's any ISP out there that would cause issues with it. I'd suspect more of a local issue if its VoIP you're basing your experience on.

 

 

And when Voice over the ONT is used, the traffic is carried on a separate VLAN often using private address space directly to the RSPs SBC so it never touches the public internet to even get congested




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