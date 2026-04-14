My parents live rurally, and currently get their internet via Spark 4G cellular, across a huawei cell router - model B315s-608. This router has telephone outlet that plugs into the existing copper in the walls, running three traditional handsets.

The 4G is terrible. Sometimes it is tolerable, but frequently not (as I type this, we're getting a solid 2.46 mbps download and 0.32 mbps upload).

I'd like to convert them to Starlink, but the constraint is that they want to keep their "Landline" and their number. I found some providers who can absolutely allow them to use VOIP via starlink, and keep their existing number, but the one I contacted was requiring new (expensive) handsets - 3-off.

Can anyone suggest a means of using starlink with the existing setup? Could I use the existing modem-router as a router, with the existing telephone out line? I guess I'd still need a "VOIP Provider"?