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ForumsVoIPMigrating existing VOIP to Starlink
ainwood

12 posts

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#324469 14-Apr-2026 12:10
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My parents live rurally, and currently get their internet via Spark 4G cellular, across a huawei cell router - model B315s-608.  This router has telephone outlet that plugs into the existing copper in the walls, running three traditional handsets.  

 

The 4G is terrible.  Sometimes it is tolerable, but frequently not (as I type this, we're getting a solid 2.46 mbps download and 0.32 mbps upload).

 

I'd like to convert them to Starlink, but the constraint is that they want to keep their "Landline" and their number.  I found some providers who can absolutely allow them to use VOIP via starlink, and keep their existing number, but the one I contacted was requiring new (expensive) handsets - 3-off. 

 

Can anyone suggest a means of using starlink with the existing setup?  Could I use the existing modem-router as a router, with the existing telephone out line?  I guess I'd still need a "VOIP Provider"?

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nztim
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  #3480775 14-Apr-2026 12:13
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Port the number to hero and get a grand stream HT801 telephone adapter

 

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



RoyHero
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Hero

  #3480779 14-Apr-2026 12:48
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Hi, Roy @ Hero here.

 

https://herointernet.supporthero.io/article/show/168039-using-hero-internet-voip-and-cloud-pbx-services-with-starlink-satellite-internet-frequently-asked-questions

 

And we also have apps if your parents just want to use their mobile phones and our apps to receive and make calls via their landline number.

 

Regards,

 

Roy

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