Technofreak

Laptop running windows 10 and Microsoft Office 365.

When ever a Word document attachment is opened from Outlook an error message is generated.

"We are sorry but Word has encountered an error that is preventing it from working correctly. Word will need to be close as a result. Would you like us to repair now?"

The "Repair Now" option doesn't fix the problem as the same thing happens when the document is opened again.

This isn't just for one particular document but all Word attachments. The document will open successfully if it is saved then opened.

Office is up to date.

Anyone else have this problem or know of any solutions?