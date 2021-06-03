I have 28 laptops coming in at short notice, and they all need to be setup the same. I dont really have time to setup a deployment system so was wondering if a quick solution would this :
Take laptop 1, setup as wanted.
Image laptop 1 using Acronis/Reflect/Ghost
Apply image to laptop 2.
Theyre all the exact same model laptop so hardware wise it'll be fine, but what about activation - to my thinking it should pickup the key via the BIOS and activate happily - but will it ?
Anyone done something similar to this ?
TIA