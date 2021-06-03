Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsMicrosoft WindowsImaging 28 laptops

xpd

xpd

A500 Mini Owner
11897 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#286064 3-Jun-2021 11:16
Send private message

I have 28 laptops coming in at short notice, and they all need to be setup the same.  I dont really have time to setup a deployment system so was wondering if a quick solution would this :

 

Take laptop 1, setup as wanted.

 

Image laptop 1 using Acronis/Reflect/Ghost

 

Apply image to laptop 2.

 

 

 

Theyre all the exact same model laptop so hardware wise it'll be fine, but what about activation - to my thinking it should pickup the key via the BIOS and activate happily - but will it ?

 

Anyone done something similar to this ?

 

 

 

TIA

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton 360 antivirus provides enhanced security for your connected devices, a secure VPN for online privacy, Password Manager, Firewall, SafeCam, PC Cloud Backup, Dark Web Monitoring, Parental Control, and more. An all-in-one cybersecurity solution backed by 100% Virus Protection Promise and 60 Day Money Back Guarantee.
richms
25086 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2717592 3-Jun-2021 11:18
Send private message

When I last did something similar (desktop PCs) it was a sysprep thing that needed to be done before the clone that made it all work nicely. Not sure if thats still a thing with windows 10 tho.




Richard rich.ms

billgates
4399 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2717594 3-Jun-2021 11:27
Send private message

Clonezilla if you do not have time to setup a deployment system.




Do whatever you want to do man.

  

SomeoneSomewhere
746 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2717599 3-Jun-2021 11:39
Send private message

Got a nice fast file server? You can clone to a file, and then back onto the laptops.



CYaBro
3781 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2717600 3-Jun-2021 11:41
Send private message

If they're all going to connect to the same domain controller / active directory then you definitely want to use sysprep before taking a copy.

 

If not then that's not really an issue and you should be fine with your method.
Windows should activate as you say by detecting the new key from the firmware/bios, that's what it has done for me in the past.

 

 

xpd

xpd

A500 Mini Owner
11897 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2717603 3-Jun-2021 11:49
Send private message

Soon as they arrive I'll grab a couple to try with Clonezilla.

 

Cheers

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 

xpd

xpd

A500 Mini Owner
11897 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2717606 3-Jun-2021 11:57
Send private message

richms:

 

When I last did something similar (desktop PCs) it was a sysprep thing that needed to be done before the clone that made it all work nicely. Not sure if thats still a thing with windows 10 tho.

 

 

Yeah that's if you're doing proper deployment :)




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 

xpd

xpd

A500 Mini Owner
11897 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2717607 3-Jun-2021 11:58
Send private message

SomeoneSomewhere:

 

Got a nice fast file server? You can clone to a file, and then back onto the laptops.

 

 

Storage isnt an issue, its more of how Windows will deal with the image and activation ;)




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 



Andib
1229 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2717648 3-Jun-2021 12:42
Send private message

It sounds like you don't have re-imaging rights? OEM Windows licences do NOT allow for you to create a custom image (which is what you're intending to do), Only to use factory restore images. You need a commercial Win 10 Pro licence for re-imaging rights. See :https://download.microsoft.com/download/3/d/4/3d42bdc2-6725-4b29-b75a-a5b04179958b/reimaging.pdf

 

You must purchase at least one license of the Microsoft software that you want to reimage under your Open License 
authorization number or Microsoft Open Value or Microsoft Open Value Subscription Agreement number. This 
purchase is required to obtain the media and necessary Volume Licensing Keys (VLK[s]). You may use this media to 
reimage as many devices as you have licenses for, subject to the reimaging eligibility requirements described above.

 

 

 

Assuming you're correctly licenced: Setup the 1st laptop, configure it to use your Win10 MAK licence, Sysprep it, Image, Then apply that to the other devices.
Not running sysprep can cause issues if they're on the same network (especially if AD joined) as the GUIDs and various other IDs will be identical. 




Signing up for Contact Energy? Use my referral and we both get $100 credit.

Oblivian
6577 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2717651 3-Jun-2021 12:58
Send private message

There is also..

1. Open a command prompt as an Administrator.

2. Enter slmgr /upk and wait for this to complete.
This will uninstall the current product key from Windows and put it into an unlicensed state.

3. Enter slmgr /cpky and wait for this to complete.
This will remove the product key from the registry if it's still there.

4. Enter slmgr /rearm and wait for this to complete.
This is to reset the Windows activation timers so the new users will be prompted to activate Windows when they put in the key.

robcreid
240 posts

Master Geek


  #2717652 3-Jun-2021 13:04
Send private message

If you are including 0365 in your image there is some instructions about making sure it has not got a key or activated before you capture the image.

 

https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/deployoffice/deploy-microsoft-365-apps-operating-system-image

 

 

xpd

xpd

A500 Mini Owner
11897 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2717653 3-Jun-2021 13:05
Send private message

Hmm so to keep it "within terms", I'll be best to do the systems individually........ damn it.

 

Guess Id better clear the meeting room and grab some staff with USB sticks and get stuck in soon as the courier arrives :D

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 

Oblivian
6577 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2717654 3-Jun-2021 13:16
Send private message

This is where learning how to do some automation using unattend, 1st login setup batch files and powershells, and driver packs can come in handy.

 

You don't need to keep maintaining MDT or similar. But with the right pre-made $$OEM$$ folder structure and scripts, you can just use the latest flavour of install.wim and away you go.

 

I had one doing install, open the default/new user registry. Set default apps before Windows stole them all back to Edge for all future logins. Nuke all the online install MS store apps etc noone needs. Do an office install from designated network share

 

And partial OOBE.

 

When it was done, it wanted you to either enter a key for the machine. Or skip and join whatever you needed to join and let the licencing KMS sort itself out. Though only some of that is supported on OEM SKUs

K8Toledo
635 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2717676 3-Jun-2021 14:08
Send private message

xpd:

 

I have 28 laptops coming in at short notice, and they all need to be setup the same.  I dont really have time to setup a deployment system so was wondering if a quick solution would this :

 

Take laptop 1, setup as wanted.

 

Image laptop 1 using Acronis/Reflect/Ghost

 

Apply image to laptop 2.

 

 

 

Theyre all the exact same model laptop so hardware wise it'll be fine, but what about activation - to my thinking it should pickup the key via the BIOS and activate happily - but will it ?

 

Anyone done something similar to this ?

 

 

 

TIA

 

 

 

 

What type of license is it?  

 

 

 

Fwiw I did this yesterday using Reflect and activation went OK.

 

 

 

As for Ghost...... one day we will see a successor to Ghost. That day has not yet come.   Ghost was the BEST!

 

 





xpd

xpd

A500 Mini Owner
11897 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2717678 3-Jun-2021 14:12
Send private message

Will be the OEM supplied (HP) 10 Pro.

 

 

 

This is only a one off exercise so going down route of full on deployment system is out of my scope - would get our support guys to do it but they'd need at least a month to kick things off, and I need solution "now".

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 

K8Toledo
635 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2717700 3-Jun-2021 14:50
Send private message

xpd:

 

Will be the OEM supplied (HP) 10 Pro.

 

 

 

This is only a one off exercise so going down route of full on deployment system is out of my scope - would get our support guys to do it but they'd need at least a month to kick things off, and I need solution "now".

 

 

 

 

Should be fine.

 

One feature MR sorely needs is a Network Deployment option.





 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 