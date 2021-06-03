This is where learning how to do some automation using unattend, 1st login setup batch files and powershells, and driver packs can come in handy.

You don't need to keep maintaining MDT or similar. But with the right pre-made $$OEM$$ folder structure and scripts, you can just use the latest flavour of install.wim and away you go.

I had one doing install, open the default/new user registry. Set default apps before Windows stole them all back to Edge for all future logins. Nuke all the online install MS store apps etc noone needs. Do an office install from designated network share

And partial OOBE.

When it was done, it wanted you to either enter a key for the machine. Or skip and join whatever you needed to join and let the licencing KMS sort itself out. Though only some of that is supported on OEM SKUs