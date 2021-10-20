Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Windows laptop blank screen
rb99

rb99 #290095 20-Oct-2021 19:08
In the last day or two our HP laptop has this thing where you turn it on, Windows starts, you enter your pin, it sits and thinks for a while, and then the screen (and attached second LG monitor) go completely blank. You can still see the mouse and move it around over both screens but they're black apart from that. We try various things and it seems to come back after a minute, or maybe not. Starting up without the monitor attached might help, or might be coincidence. It might also be connected with an update to Windows that happened two days ago.

 

Wondering if anyone has anything similar ?




rb99

MaxineN
  MaxineN #2798305 20-Oct-2021 19:11
It sounds like explorer.exe isn't starting.

 

 

 

Run task manager and see if explorer is getting stuck or not running, you can run explorer.exe from there and then actually attempt to troubleshoot.




rb99

  rb99 #2798308 20-Oct-2021 19:19
Thanks. Sounds interesting. Will have to be tomorrow. SWMBO is using it for the rest of the evening, and I'm not supposed to touch it while its apparently behaving.

 

Also have a look at that Windows recovery / repair thing while I remember it ?




rb99

rb99

  rb99 #2798309 20-Oct-2021 19:20
Although if nothing is showing, apart from the mouse, will I be able to even run Task Manager ? Again...tomorrow.




rb99



Behodar
  Behodar #2798310 20-Oct-2021 19:22
I think you can launch Task Manager from the Alt-Ctrl-Del screen.

MaxineN
  MaxineN #2798312 20-Oct-2021 19:26
Behodar:

 

I think you can launch Task Manager from the Alt-Ctrl-Del screen.

 

 

 

 

This or CTRL SHIFT ESC for an even faster way




rb99

  rb99 #2798315 20-Oct-2021 19:32
Well, I won't soon find out. Maybe in 15ish hours time.

 

If it matters, maybe just to record it, two days ago the only update was -

 

Cumulative Update for Windows Version 21H1 for x64 based systems (KB 5006670)

 

I only installed 21H1 a few weeks before that.

 

Like I say just FYI.




rb99

