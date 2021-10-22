Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#290123 22-Oct-2021 09:11
Hi,

Two updates on the AMD side of things for Windows 11 to share in case of interest to others:

 

  • The latest chipset driver (version 3.10.08.506) should take care of the UEFI CPPC2 issue, which in some cases didn't "preferentially schedule threads on a processor’s fastest core,"
    https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/release-notes/rn-ryzen-chipset-3-10-08-506

  • Microsoft is rolling out a software update tackling a bug that increased L3 cache latency. The issue impacted apps that need quick memory access, which in turn caused CPUs to slow down by up to 15 percent. The patch, Windows 11 update KB5006746, will be available starting today

 

 

I've been running on my Alienware R10 no problems for the last two weeks and like Windows 11.
The above patches should sort hopefully any slowdown issues.

 

 

 

Just wish I could return the Windows 'start' button to the lower left of the screen, but keep the task bar icons centred...
Small things 😉

  #2799244 22-Oct-2021 09:53
Ta.

 

Haven't got 11 yet. Trying to be patient.

 

Don't know if this kind of stuff might be of interest -

 

https://www.windowscentral.com/best-apps-change-look-windows-11

 

https://www.windowscentral.com/powertoys-update-fixes-frustrating-keyboard-shortcut-bugs

 

 




rb99

