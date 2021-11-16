I've been trying to send a mail merge email using Outlook 2010 and Word 2010. Everything goes swimmingly until I hit the "OK" button in "Finish and Merge" and nothing happens, no emails appear in the Sent box.

If I choose the "Print Documents" in "Finish and Merge" the emails print OK.

If I choose the "Plain Text" option in "Finish and Merge" the emails get sent but the content is no longer nicely laid out as it was in the Word document.

I've had a look online but haven't found a solution that fits my situation.

Is there any way to get this to work and retain the formatting/layout of the Word document? Should I have composed the letter directly in Outlook?

TIA.