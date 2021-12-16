roobarb: I suggest go line by line on the specs. What is the model of the PC, how do we see the specifications so we can double check?

1 gigahertz (GHz) or faster with 2 or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or System on a Chip (SoC).

I've got a AMD 3600X, 6 cores 12 threads 3.8GHz... so well above