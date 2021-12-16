Not sure why previous post was deleted - this is a legitimate update question if there's an issue can the admin pm with what's wrong?
When I got into the Windows update screen, I get an error saying this PC doesn't meet the minimum system requirements. But it well and truly does. I was previously missing TPM but I've since enabled this via BIOS
I've run WhyNotWin11 and get all green ticks.
When I run the Windows PC Heath tool I get "To see if this pc can run windows 11 check the system requirements or ask the company the manufactured your pc" after clicking Check now
Any ideas how to fix this?
Win 11 Min Requirements vs mine in brackets
https://www.microsoft.com/en-nz/windows/windows-11-specifications#table1
Processor: 1Ghz (3.8Ghz 3600X)
RAM: 4GB (16GB)
Storage 64GB (565GB free space)
System firmware UEFI, Secure Boot capable (UEFI)
TPM: Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0 (TPM 2 Detected)
GPU DirectX12 WDDM2.0 driver (RTX 2060Super)
Display 720p (1080p)