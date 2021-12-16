Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Windows 11 Upgrade not working
#291962 16-Dec-2021 10:38
Not sure why previous post was deleted - this is a legitimate update question if there's an issue can the admin pm with what's wrong?

 

 

 

When I got into the Windows update screen, I get an error saying this PC doesn't meet the minimum system requirements. But it well and truly does.  I was previously missing TPM but I've since enabled this via BIOS

 

 

 

I've run WhyNotWin11 and get all green ticks.

 

 

 

When I run the Windows PC Heath tool I get "To see if this pc can run windows 11 check the system requirements or ask the company the manufactured your pc" after clicking Check now

 

 

 

Any ideas how to fix this?

 

 

 

Win 11 Min Requirements vs mine in brackets

 

https://www.microsoft.com/en-nz/windows/windows-11-specifications#table1

 

Processor: 1Ghz (3.8Ghz 3600X)

 

RAM: 4GB (16GB)

 

Storage 64GB (565GB free space)

 

System firmware UEFI, Secure Boot capable (UEFI)

 

TPM: Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0 (TPM 2 Detected)

 

GPU DirectX12 WDDM2.0 driver (RTX 2060Super)

 

Display 720p (1080p)

  #2833310 16-Dec-2021 10:57
I suggest go line by line on the specs.

 

What is the model of the PC, how do we see the specifications so we can double check?

  #2833312 16-Dec-2021 11:07
Have you got secure boot enabled in bios

  #2833313 16-Dec-2021 11:07
1 gigahertz (GHz) or faster with 2 or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or System on a Chip (SoC).

 

I've got a AMD 3600X, 6 cores 12 threads 3.8GHz... so well above 



  #2833317 16-Dec-2021 11:19
Have you tried running the "Windows 11 Installation Assistant" to see what it complains about?

  #2833321 16-Dec-2021 11:30
Doesn't complain, just says it doesn't meet the requirements

 

 

  #2833322 16-Dec-2021 11:30
I'd need to check when i reboot. Is this important?

  #2833323 16-Dec-2021 11:31
Yes secure boot is one of the requirements to install windows 11

